SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS Special Services offers support to students, community

A goal of Tahlequah Public Schools is the provision of the most appropriate education for all children to reach their educational goals.
In some instances, students may need additional support and services through special services. Tahlequah Public Schools provide additional services for eligible students with special needs under the categories of developmental delays, intellectual disabilities, multiple disabilities, autism, other health impairments, specific learning disabilities, speech-language impairment, emotional disturbances, deaf-blindness, traumatic brain injury, hearing impairment, orthopedic impairments, and visual impairment.
Tahlequah Public Schools has seen an increase in the number of students in need of special education services. TPS serves 752 students eligible for special education services compared to 698 last school year. TPS employs 30 full-time special education teachers, two part-time special education teachers, seven speech and language pathologists, one full-time district psychometrist/psychologist, and 38 special-care paraprofessionals. Occupational therapy, physical therapy, and some speech therapy services are provided through contracts with outside agencies. TPS staff works to provide the most appropriate education for our children to help them reach their educational goals.
TPS offers special education services to qualifying students with special learning needs. Services are provided and designed to meet the individual needs of the student as written in their individualized educational program. Services are available for eligible children ages 3-21.
If you have questions or need more information, contact your child’s school counselor or contact Susan VanZant, the director of Special Services at 918-458-4100.
The Tahlequah community is supportive of families of students with special needs through several groups and agencies. Cherokee Elementary has been the recipient of a service project planned by two Oklahoma State University medical students. Last spring, special education teacher, Heather Zimmer, had envisioned a support group for families of students with autism.
When OSU students, Sadie Schiffmacher and Shaelyn Ward, approached Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy, and special education teachers with the idea to provide a support group for parents and teachers of children with autism in Tahlequah, Zimmer felt the confirmation of the need for this service to families. The students and Zimmer began planning for "The Puzzle Piece Program," and the first meeting took place in August. The group meets to offer tips for assisting children with home goals, behaviors, and transitions through monthly meetings, community activities, and field trips.
For more information about the program, contact Marissa McCoy or Heather Zimmer at 918-458-4110.
Tahlequah Special Services also provides access to a school nurse at all sites. TPS employs one registered nurse and five licensed practicing nurses in the district. School nurses are available to assist students with health needs, monitor student illness, and dispense prescribed medications to name a few.
Nurses assist with reports concerning immunizations, vision screening clinics, and immunization clinics along with health data entry for every TPS student. During the day, a nurse may see 30-40 students, including some for medication with many more visiting for temperature checks and suspected illness.
Remember students should stay home with a fever of 100 degrees or higher and return when they are fever free for 24 hours without the intervention of fever-reducing medication.
One registered nurse is employed as a part of a CDC COVID-testing grant for the 2022-'23 school year. Drive-through rapid testing is available to district employees and community members each school day from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at 303 N. Mission Ave.
For more information, call 918-458-4161.
This service is free of charge. TPS Special Services works to support the needs of our students, families, and community.
Written by Susan VanZant, executive director of Special Services.
