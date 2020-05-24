Tahlequah High School Athletics spring sports were basically over before they began. The baseball team played five games and finished with a 3-2 record. The soccer teams got to have two games where the girls finished 2-0 and the boys finished 1-1. Softball, track, tennis, and golf did not get to have competitions this year.
The 2019-2020 school year proved to be one of the most prolific in school history for the athletic department. It started with the fastpitch softball team advancing to the state tournament. The Lady Tigers finished with a record of 22-18. Both girls' and boys' cross country teams advanced to the state tournament where the girls finished ninth and the boys finished sixth. The football team hosted a first-round playoff game against the Coweta Tigers. The THS football team finished with an 9-2 record. This was the fourth time in school history to finish with nine wins. Both basketball teams qualified for the state basketball tournament for the first time in 11 years. As you know, the state tournament was not played due to the pandemic. The Tiger wrestling team qualified five wrestlers this year with a very young team and look to send several back next season.
This year, five athletes were named Oklahoma All State: Blake Corn, football; McKenna Wofford, fastpitch and slowpitch; James Maxwell, soccer; and Paige Flynn, soccer. We would have had more if we could have had more spring competitions.
This year's Charlie Cooper High School Coach of the year is Duane Jones. Jones guided the boys' basketball team to the state tournament for the first time in nine years, and they finished with an 18-9 record.
This year's Dan Leatherman Junior High Coach of the Year is Gary McClure. McClure guided the eighth-grade football team to its first conference in 16 years. They finished the season with a 7-1 record.
The last eight to nine weeks have been challenging for our coaches and student athletes. We are proud that both parties have continued to train and have team interactions virtually. We are waiting for guidance from the OSSAA as we begin to start on-campus activities this summer. Once we start back, every athlete will still be required to have a physical packet. These can be found on the district website, www.tahlequahschools.org, under athletics.
We will still be streaming our sports on www.ospnlive.com this fall. This allows all our parents, fans, and patrons to watch most of athletic events from their home computers free of charge.
With the forecast for budget cuts for all state schools looming, the athletic department will need your help, not just for athletics, but for the sake of education. Tahlequah Athletics will also be looking for more corporate sponsors in the upcoming months.
It has been a very busy but successful year for Tahlequah Athletics. As we go into summer, plan to attend an event this fall. Go, Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
