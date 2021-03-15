We are continually looking to make improvements to all aspects of our operations at Tahlequah Public Schools. Here is an update on what is needed to maintain our sites and vehicles at TPS. With 3,574 students in our district, we have many moving parts that need to be maintained daily.
Maintenance and Transportation have received 2,710 work orders and completed 2,170 since July 1, 2020. We have approximately 127 acres to mow, weed eat, and pick up trash or debris from and 605,240 square feet of buildings to clean and maintain. We have 444 HVAC units to clean, change belts, grease motors, and change out the 707 filters for those units. We also installed over 2,400 LED bulbs throughout the district to reduce energy usage.
We are repairing some minor damage caused by a water leak from the cold weather in the high school that affected five classrooms. Each classroom will be completely repainted and have an LED lighting upgrade. The cold weather also caused leaks at the middle school football field in the sprinkler system; Greenwood Elementary School on the boiler system; and a water leak in the basement of the old Central building.
Our maintenance team has done a wonderful job responding to each call and making the repairs to stop the leaks. I also want to thank the admin team, teachers, and custodians at the high school for stepping in when needed to help with the process of clean up and moving furniture. We are truly blessed with great people in our district.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
