Superintendent's Corner: TPS Tigers settling into successful year

Tahlequah Public Schools has completed the first few weeks of school and is settling in for a successful year.
Our enrollment is just over 3,600 students so far. We have 37 more Pre-K students than we did at this time last year. Our elementary sites are up about 22 students. TMS is down a few students and THS is up about 86 students. Overall, our enrollment has grown approximately 109 students from last year. We are excited to see our student counts go back to normal.
I would like to thank our community for being so supportive this past week. As you know, a tragic community event led us to go to distance learning for Tahlequah High School students last week. Safety is and always will be our No. 1 concern for our students and staff. We needed time to work with our local law enforcement and other community agencies to continue to make our schools secure. As a parent myself, I understand your concern and I appreciate your trust in our decision-making process. We were thankful to get these students back on campus yesterday.
Last Friday, we completed our first of 25 “Late Start Friday” days. Thank you for your flexibility and support in giving our staff time to improve student learning. These days will give consistent and structured time at each building for professional development, student data analysis, and team planning to ensure every student at TPS is getting what they need to succeed academically.
Future dates for these days are Sept. 23, 30; Oct. 7, 21, 28; Nov. 4; Dec. 2, 9, 16; Jan. 13, 20, 27; Feb. 10, 17, 24; March 3, 10, 24, 31; April 14, 21, 28; and May 5, 12. On these dates school will begin for students at Sequoyah Pre-K, Cherokee, Greenwood, and Heritage at 9 a.m.
School will begin at TMS, THS, and Central at 8:45 a.m. The extra 15 minutes at the elementary sites will allow us to travel from building to building to help align instruction and grade level expectations across the district. Transportation times will remain the same on these dates but breakfast will extend 30 minutes longer to accommodate students who may be dropped off a bit later. Students may be dropped off early if needed. Our goal is to provide a structure that accommodates working parents so families are not affected by the delayed start.
Thursday, Sept. 15 is the first of three Distance Learning Days that are scheduled for this school year. The next two dates are Friday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Feb. 3. With the addition of “Late Start Friday” this year, we have cut the number of these days down. These days will be used for virtual or at home assignments. Student’s will have access to a device and hotspot if needed for their learning on these days. If you have any questions about these days, contact your child’s teacher for instructional expectations.
We also have our first parent-teacher conference time scheduled this week. Conferences are at each building from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 and from 8-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. We encourage all families to visit with your child’s teacher(s) on one for these dates. A strong parent-teacher relationship is vital to student success in the classroom. We are a team, and your participation is needed and valued.
We are committed as a staff to model lifelong learning. We cherish the time outlined above that you allow us to become better educators. Our focus is to create successful learners, productive citizens, and kind humans who can reach their full potential. Effort, attitude, and hard work are all a choice and we choose to model the best.
It is my honor to lead TPS. As always, if you have any comments, questions, or concerns, I am available. You may contact me by phone at 918-458-4100 or by email at jonest@tahlequahschools.org. Thank you and remember, “Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger!”
Written by Tanya Jones Tahlequah Public Schools superintendent.
