SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS to implement new reading program

Literacy is the foundation of success in education and beyond.
It is important that students develop into fluent readers and effective writers starting in the elementary grades. This school year, Tahlequah Public Schools purchased and is in the process of implementing "Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's Into Reading" reading program. HMH Into Reading is a Kindergarten through fifth grade comprehensive literacy curriculum designed to improve literacy through student self-actualized learning. With a focus on supporting all learners, the curriculum is differentiated by design and aims to foster a culture of learning in the classroom and growth mindset in students so they can become independent learners.
HMH Into Reading includes whole-group and small-group instruction, as well as individual and collaborative print and digital learning activities. Integrated assessments and reports allow teachers to constantly be aware of student ability and progress, so they can respond appropriately.
Reading has been described as the gateway to all learning. Children need to read and write with confidence and competency to learn about themselves and the world. Literacy impacts learning in all content areas, preparing children to do well in school and in life. The Science of Reading, a scientific evidence base of effective instructional approaches, provides guidance to educators in implementing strategies and literacy programs that help students become skilled readers. With the partnership of families to further support student learning, we can ensure students will not only find out about the world but will also make the world better.
HMH Into Reading addresses the whole child academically, physically, and socially, so all students have the opportunity to truly read and write with understanding. HMH Into Reading clearly puts students at the center of an ecosystem designed to support their literacy and language growth. In addition to the unique and critical role of teachers, HMH Into Reading supports the important contributions of families and school leaders. Indeed, it will take all of us to ensure all students learn to read effectively and fluently, and just as important, that all students love to read enthusiastically and joyfully.
TPS has wonderful teachers at every school site in the district. These teachers are implementing the reading program with fidelity. As a district, we are striving to learn as we go, ask questions, and keep student learning as our focus. Tahlequah is working to create a culture that allows teachers to take risks in order to grow their instructional toolbelt and provide opportunities for every student in the district.
Student attendance and engagement are very important when implementing a new program, as well as, being successful in every aspect of school. Poor attendance can influence whether kids read proficiently by the third grade. Contact any school site if you have any problems or questions about attendance.
Tahlequah Public Schools is committed to providing all students with a quality education within a safe and caring learning environment. Thank you to every parent, guardian, community member, and staff member for all that you do to make our students and schools successful.
Written by Kair Ridenhour, Tahlequah Public Schools Executive Director of Elementary Education and Special Programs.
