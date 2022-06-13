Superintendent's Corner: TPS Transportation busy with projects

At TPS Transportation, we are busy this summer with several projects:
• Summer School routes are being run on a regular schedule.
• Field trips are being taken on a daily basis for elementary and middle school students.
• Summer sports are in full swing with leagues across the state of Oklahoma and beyond!
• All of our buses are being inspected to keep in line with state and federal requirements.
•Upgrades are being made to our buildings and equipment.
Our dedicated team of drivers is working hard to get the students to school safely every day. We also have several drivers going above and beyond for special trips this year. Many are making long drives, even on weekends, to get our active student body where they need to go.
Please remember to keep a close eye out for school buses on the road, even in the summertime. Stop for red lights and stop arms, and please watch for students loading on and unloading from buses. Help us accomplish our mission of "Safety, Dependability, and Positivity."
Thank you for all of the community-wide support we receive. The fall semester will be here before you know it, so please contact the Transportation Department early to obtain bus route information. They can be reached at 918-458-4168, and we will be glad to help in any way that we can.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
