Greetings from the Tahlequah Public School Transportation Department.
We hope you are all enjoying your summer and taking some time to spend with your families. Be sure to set time aside for those fun family trips with plenty of good "dad jokes" and those embarrassing family selfies that moms love so much.
We have a lot going on here over the summer months. There are still plenty of field trips and sports events to transport the students to, along with summer school in full swing for the month of June. Our mechanics are hard at work completing state inspections on all our buses, replacing brake pads, changing oil, and putting new tires on vehicles where they are needed. On that subject, we are excited to have a brand-new tire machine in our shop that was recently installed. This will make that job much safer and more efficient for the hard-working men in our bus shop.
During the summer, our drivers' certifications are being updated to meet state and federal requirements. We also are already putting together a training plan for the fall semester. The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance in every decision we make. Routes are being built and organized for next year also, and students' information is being loaded into our transportation database. It is imperative we have accurate information for your student so we can serve you efficiently.
We will have a change of schedule on some days next year for you to plan ahead for. Next school year, routes will run at a later time on late-start Friday. We are still working this out and will get information to all families as soon as possible.
If you have questions about route coverage areas, pick up locations, or anything else transportation related, feel free to contact us at the office during normal business hours. You can reach our office at 918-458-4168. I, Paul Martin, serve as the director of transportation. Our office manager is Teresa Ledbetter. One of us, or another member of our department, will be happy to assist you in any way that we can. Thank you for your support, and we are looking forward to seeing your students again for the new school year.
Written by TPS Director of Transportation Paul Martin.
