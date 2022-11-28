SUPERINTENDENT'S CORNER: TPS updates district maintenance operations

We are continually looking to make improvements to all aspects of our operations at Tahlequah Public Schools. Here is an update on some projects that are on-going or are in the planning stages at TPS.
At Tahlequah Middle School, we are in the final stages of a much needed roof replacement. This project began back in June, and we had to tear the roof down to the internal framing and start with brand new decking, insulation, tar paper, and cap sheet. This has been a lengthy process, and we appreciate the flexibility of the middle school.
After Thanksgiving Break, we will start on roof repairs at the Performing Arts Center and the TMAC. We will soon be replacing two roofs at Sequoyah and making repairs to the Middle School Gym and Greenwood roofs. We have been working hard on trying to find the best solution to fix the issues at these sites and appreciate the patience of all our staff and patrons. We are very thankful for federal and state COVID-19 relief dollars that helped make most of these repairs possible.
We will soon be breaking ground on our new indoor athletic facility at the baseball and softball complex, and turf installation at the middle school football field courtesy of our new bond. Our bond projects at Greenwood Elementary and Cherokee Elementary will have projects, such as adding new classrooms, updating the parking lots, renovating libraries, and adding an administration office are still in the planning stages, and we will be sending those projects out for bid after the first of the year.
Our maintenance team has 14 people with over 300 combined years of experience with the longest being 52. We have a certified boiler inspector, licensed welder, licensed HVAC, licensed electrician, certified auto mechanic, two CDL drivers, and an ordained minister. Even with all the experience we have, we still learn something new every day and strive to make our schools the best we can.
We are so grateful for the support of the city and all their departments. It appears to be understood that a community is only as good as its school system, and a school system is only as good as its community.
Written by Brad Jones, Tahlequah Public Schools Director of Operations.
