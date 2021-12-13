Superintendent's Corner: TPS winning grants that help fund programs

Tahlequah Public Schools has received several federal and state competitive grants over the years.
Two of the state grants, GEAR UP and Javits, chose TPS to be a partner in their projects.
Our district is pleased when awarded these projects because they afford our students resources the district may not otherwise be able to furnish. The programs enhance our students' educational experience far beyond what state aid and local funding provide. This is Part I of a summary of the competitive grants and how they serve the students in Tahlequah Public Schools.
Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Program: The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education received the federal GEAR UP grant. This project is in its fifth year of a seven-year grant for over $2.4 million. TPS was chosen as one of the 10 districts across the state to be a part of the grant. The program is designed to prepare middle and high school students for college success through direct student services, teacher PLC training, and parent and family support and outreach activities. Students at TMS and THS will go on college visits and attend college planning workshops. This program will be instrumental in helping our students decide what path is the best for them after high school.
Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Students Education Program: The Oklahoma State Department of Education received the federal Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Students Education Program grant. The grant is a four-year grant for $2.2 million. TPS was chosen as one of the four school districts across the state to benefit from this grant. The purpose of this project is to enhance the ability of our elementary schools to identify gifted and talented students and meet their special educational needs. A team of our elementary teachers has been trained to develop gifted and talented lesson plans and strategies to share with all educators across the state. The grant also helped the district host a GT summer camp summer of 2019. The professional development and lesson planning available in this grant will help us better serve all our elementary students.
21st Century Grants: The district has three 21st Century Grants that enhance the after-school programs in partnership with Boys & Girls Club. The first grant is at Cherokee and Briggs, the second grant is for Heritage and Greenwood, and the third grant is for TMS and Sequoyah. These projects are designed to enhance the educational programming in after-school by providing for instructional staff such as mentoring coordinators, certified after-school teachers, non-certified after-school workers, and summer program staff at both schools. It also provides many instructional supplies such as STEM kits, art supplies, music supplies, cooking and gardening supplies, and guest teachers for martial arts, dancing, drama, etc.
McKinney-Vento State Grant: The McKinney-Vento grant is a five-year grant for $250,000 through the Oklahoma State Department of Education. The grant helps provide for a school-based social worker and a Family Services Provider. TPS has identified over 300 students to assist with this grant. The TPS Outreach Center coordinates services for families such as clothing, food, and assistance with essential needs through this project and others.
Strategic Framework Grant: Strategic Framework Grant, a five-year federal grant for $300,000 per year, is a project that supports the prevention of substance abuse. The project provides for a community preventionist who teaches prevention programming in schools, coalition assistant, project director, vape alarms, SWAT - Students Working Against Tobacco - Team/Leadership in 10 districts, and compliance checks with the police department/drug task force. This project also provides a student vaping prevention program.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
