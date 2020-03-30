As school districts were nearing the end of flu season, we have been unexpectedly challenged with the global outbreak of COVID-19. School districts across the nation are coordinating with state and local health departments for guidance in responding to this new virus. Oklahoma State Department of Education is monitoring the situation closely and makes recommendations to school districts on daily basis.
The safety of our students and community is at the forefront of decisions made to do our part in prevention of the COVID-19 spreading to our community and schools. As a result, district administrators are working during the two-week closure to prepare for distance learning for our student body. Oklahoma State School Board has required school buildings to be closed for the remainder of the school year, but distance learning for students begins April 6.
Our first concern is keeping our community healthy, while also planning to educate students in the best way possible. We appreciate those who have already planned educational activities at home to engage your children. More information will be communicated though phone contact, website and social media concerning plans for distance learning.
Resources are available on websites such as the Center for Disease Control, www.cdc.gov, and Oklahoma State Department of Health, www.ok.gov/health, which include information and guidance concerning response to COVID-19. CDC updates information Monday through Friday at noon, keeping the nation informed of developments in our nation. National and local health agencies and government agencies are taking strong precautions to prevent the spread of this virus. School districts have and continue to receive guidance in preventing the spread of the virus and keeping our students safe.
Our nutrition department, along with administrators, began providing lunches on Monday, March 23, to children 18 years and younger in several locations. The take-out lunches are provided to any children coming to these locations. Delivery of lunches on this scale is new to our staff and will be consistently monitored for improvement needs based on our federal and state guidelines. Beginning March 30, delivery is scheduled two days per week on Monday and Wednesday, which will include breakfast and lunch for multiple days.
Grab-and-go pick-up locations:
• 11:30 a.m., Cherokee Elementary School, drive-through and meals will be brought to you.
• 11:30 a.m., Step Mobile Homes, South Breeze Trailer Park, Fox Trailer Park east entrance, Garden Walk laundry mat, and North Cedar trailer park.
• Noon, Tahlequah Terrace, Elks Lodge trailer park, Fox trailer park west entrance, and Garden Walk back parking lot.
Beginning April 6, a new schedule for meals will begin. Grab-and-go meals may be picked up at Cherokee Elementary, Heritage Elementary and Tahlequah High School. Child Nutrition Department will coordinate mobile deliveries. Stay tuned for more information on TPS website and social media.
According to CDC, the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person through close contact or respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Although children are at lower risk for contracting this virus, families are asked to follow precautions, which include:
• Wash hands often, using soap and water.
• Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable.
• Avoid touching your face, nose and eyes.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as counters, light switches, doorknobs, sinks and faucets.
• Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.
State and district officials are monitoring the changing situation and making decisions in the best interest of keeping our community safe while providing guidance for school districts as we provide instruction in a new format. Thank you for your part in keeping our students and community healthy and safe.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
