Friday, May 7, will be a day of recognition for teachers, administrators, and all school staff during the Tahlequah Public School Foundation’s annual Uncorked event. This year-end celebration recognizes the work of the classroom teachers, as well as the great work by all of those who keep our schools and our students safe in their educational environment.
The event is one of the two major fundraising events for the Foundation, and local businesses and members of the community are invited to come participate and celebrate with our Tahlequah Public School family.
The event is more than just a celebration gathering, however. The foundation sponsors events during the school year that raises much needed additional funds for our teachers. During the fall, teachers can submit grant requests to the group, which in-turn scores the requests based on a set number of criteria. Those requests with the highest scores are given the grant funds to purchase the items needed for the project described.
For administrators, budgets are always a challenge. The school system requires vast financial resources to operate and provide our students the best educational opportunities possible. There is never enough money to do all everything we would like to do or provide for our students and our teachers. Thanks to the TPSF, though, many of our teachers and students get additional resources that we otherwise would not be able to provide.
Each year, our classroom teachers receive thousands of dollars in additional funding from the foundation. These grants allow for desperately updated equipment and supplies, as well as unique opportunities for students to advance their educational experiences. A large portion of these needed funds are generated through events like Uncorked.
At this year’s event, residents purchase tickets at $25 each and this includes food and beverages, a chance to win prizes, and fun entertainment. This year, the theme is Star Wars and will feature members of the Oklahoma Garrison of the 501st Legion, a group of Star Wars actors who will be in full costume for the event. Many local businesses and individuals show their appreciation by donating baskets for the silent auction as well. All proceeds go to the Foundation who, in turn, provide the funding to our local classrooms.
All teachers, administrators and school staff are invited to attend this year’s event free of charge and can bring a guest. Tickets are available at any local BancFirst location, at Celeste Looney Insurance Agency, and from Foundation board members. If your business would like to be recognized and provide a basket donation, or if you are a food business and would like to provide a sample of your restaurant’s offerings at the event, contact a member of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. You will be welcomed and appreciated.
Plan to attend this year’s event, as it should prove to be memorable.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.