Superintendent's Corner: Welcome back to TPS

What a fantastic start to the 2022-'23 school year. On Tuesday, Aug. 16 we welcomed about 3,600 students back to our campuses. School is not school without your children, and we are so happy to have them back.
Summer is the busiest time for many of our employees at Tahlequah Public School. Our maintenance and grounds crews and technology staff have worked all summer long to make sure on day one everything is running smoothly for the school year. Our enrollment specialist has successfully completed thousands of enrollments to ensure our students are ready at every site.
District and school administrators review and create new goals, analyze data, hire staff, and plan for the instructional year. So many others are here and taking care of the things that happen behind the scenes to make a school successful. Finance, personnel, transportation, child nutrition, athletics - the list goes on and on. I would like to thank each of them for their hard work and dedication.
We are committed to planning for success. We have developed goals at the district level that will be used to make specific goals for every site or department. Our goals for 2022-'23 are Tahlequah Public Schools will increase academic achievement for all students, TPS will create a positive culture for all stakeholders, and TPS will maintain a safe and secure environment for all. Every decision we make in every area of school will keep these three goals in mind.
We are committed to helping every child academically succeed at TPS. We have been reviewing curriculum, technology programs, and teaching strategies to make sure we are using evidenced-based and effective instructional practices. Beginning, Friday, Sept. 9, we will implement "late-start Friday" to give our instructional staff time to meet each week to learn best practices, review student data, and plan interventions as a team to make sure we are reaching every child. We have fantastic building principals who are ready and willing to lead the charge to academic growth at every site.
We are committed to creating a positive culture for our students, their families, the community, and our staff. Communication is vital to a positive culture and we will work on that daily. We will use our website, social media, School Messenger calls, emails, newspaper articles, and any teacher communication to inform all stakeholders of the great things going on at TPS. We are excited to welcome families back in the buildings for events like assemblies, special events, conferences, and volunteer opportunities. We are working closely with the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce, Tahlequah Public School Foundation, Tahlequah Police Department, NSU, Cherokee Nation, and many other community agencies to utilize every resource that can make school better for all.
We are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all. We have worked with area agencies to review our safety practices and be prepared for emergency situations. Families will continue to drop their students off in the morning in the carline. Staff will all always wear TPS identification. All exterior doors and classroom doors will remain locked during the instructional day. All school visitors will enter at the front office and get a visitor pass before entering the buildings. Student resource officers are located at every school site. They will be working with every teacher and class in the district to prepare for emergency situations. They are vital to our safety and the partnership with the City of Tahlequah and the police department is one of our most cherished.
We commit to working on these goals at TPS. Your children are our most precious assets and we are honored you trust us with them every day.
Written by Tanya Jones the superintendent of Tahlequah Public Schools.
