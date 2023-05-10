Local superintendents have already begun looking at making improvements after receiving the 2021-’22 Oklahoma School Report Cards.
Shady Grove Public School received a “B” overall; an “A” for chronic absenteeism; a “C” in academic achievement; and a “B” in academic growth. Shady Grove had no reportable data for the English language proficiency progress indicator.
Shady Grove School Superintendent Emmett Thompson said he believes the school’s scores reflect the quality of their educational programs.
“Our teachers are dedicated and it’s all about building the foundation and continuing to build from that foundation in the core subject areas,” said Thompson.
Shady Grove’s chronic absenteeism was 99.05% compared to the state average of 80.5%. Thompson said the school has been able to deter long-term absences by offering offsite instruction through digital learning via such as Zoom and other platforms.
“It’s problem solving and finding resources to plug in to help alleviate the problem,” said Thompson. “No one was happy three years ago when we had to go home after 27 weeks, so we’ve just been building back since then.”
Tenkiller School received a “B” in academic growth and English language proficiency progress; a “C” in academic achievement and overall; and a “F” in chronic absenteeism.
Marilyn Dewoody, superintendent of Tenkiller School, said she attributes their overall score being above the state percentage to the school’s academic achievement, with chronic absenteeism bringing the school’s grade down. To bring up the chronic absenteeism score, Dewoody said the school is offering incentives and working with the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department to find out why students are having trouble attending school.
The school’s academic achievement grade, Dewoody said, is a result of the teachers, the after-school tutoring provided, and benchmark testing, which has helped students to fill in gaps.
Dewoody said receiving a “B” on the English language proficiency progress because of Tenkiller School’s smaller population.
“Being a small school, we’re more able to work individually with our students to make sure that they’re experiencing the growth they need,” said Dewoody.
Dewoody said Tenkiller does not use a lot of the data from the report cards to make improvements but instead uses benchmark testing.
“If a child is not feeling well, or if they’re just not paying attention, or they just want to get through it fast, it’s not really a good tool to tell you a true picture of a child’s academic achievement,” said Dewoody.
Norwood Public School received an “A” in academic growth and chronic absenteeism; a “C” in academic achievement; a “B” overall; and had no reportable data for English language proficiency progress.
“I would attribute [our grade] to [being] a small school and a lot of one-on-one help. My main focus on that would be our staff. They just do a really good job out here. Norwood’s a great school. We’re growing and we’re getting bigger, and I attribute that to our personnel here,” said Fisher.
Fisher said Norwood’s staff, and not just its teachers, have all contributed to the school’s report card. Fisher said this is the school’s second year with a learning loss instructor, who provides students one-on-one and small group tutoring.
While Norwood received an “A” in chronic absenteeism, Fisher said it can always be better. The school offered incentives once a week to help entice students to come to class.
Lowrey Public School received a “D” in chronic absenteeism and overall, a “C” in academic achievement and academic growth; there was no reportable data for English language proficiency progress.
Lowrey Public School Superintendent Paul Pinkerton said it looks like his school can improve in almost every area. He said this is especially pertinent for chronic absenteeism, which he believes is an issue for all local schools.
In order to curb chronic absenteeism, Pinkerton said Lowrey may offer a perfect attendance incentives every nine weeks instead of a yearly reward. In regard to other areas for improvement, Pinkerton said the school has not made a “hardcore plan” on how to improve their scores yet.
Pinkerton said he feels like COVID-19 has had an impact on the report cards and that all the indicators impact each other.
“We had a few cases of COVID-19 early on this year, but then again, I think a lot of us got used to staying home,” said Pinkerton. “It definitely had an effect on it and it definitely has an effect on academics.”
Peggs Public School received an overall grade of a “C”; a “B” in academic growth; and a “C” in academic achievement and chronic absenteeism. The English language proficiency progress indicator had no reportable data available.
Several message and phone calls were made to Peggs School in regard to school report cards, but no response was returned before press time.
