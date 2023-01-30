SUPERINTENDET'S CORNER: Sequoyah Pre-K discusses first semester

Sequoyah Pre-K had a great first semester.
Our staff has worked hard at creating positive relationships with students every day. Students are greeted at the door daily by multiple staff members, as they enter the building and throughout the day.
We had a Parent Night in September to go along with our Book Fair. In October, our students got to walk to the fire station. The firemen gave us a tour of the station and taught us about fire safety. Also in October, we had our Halloween Parade, and oh, what a fun time. So many parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles showed up to hand out candy that the students had a hard time carrying it all.
In November, families were invited to join us for a Thanksgiving lunch. We are so glad this tradition is back. Around 200 people joined us for lunch. Also in November, we held our Fourth Annual Trike-a-thon. The students asked families and friends to sponsor them either per lap or a flat rate. Students rode trikes around the gym for 10 minutes trying to get as many laps in as they could. Prizes were handed out according to how much money students raised.
We celebrated every day in December with a fun dress-up theme each day. We had a Candy Land themed family night in December with lots of make-and-take activities, hot cocoa, cotton candy, and free books.
The second semester is already flying by. We have several staff members who will participate in the Polar Plunge, which raises money for Special Olympics. We have set a goal and will have a coin drive to try to reach that goal.
Lots of fun and learning are happening around here every day. We invite you to check out our Facebook page or just come by to see all the good things going on at Sequoyah Pre-K.
Written by Sequoyah Elementary Early Childhood Director Misty Blunt.
