Why is it important for parents to keep their contact information current? The greatest reason our schools need current phone numbers and addresses is in the event an emergency occurs during school hours.
When/if a student is injured or becomes ill at school. our procedure is to reach out to the primary parent/guardian with pertinent facts. If we are unable to reach the primary parent/guardian, we then try to reach the emergency contact. If the school is unable to reach a parent/guardian or the emergency contact and the student is seriously ill or injured, it may become necessary for the school to call an ambulance and have your child transported to the hospital for care. Please be advised the parents/guardian will be responsible for any incurred cost.
Phone numbers and addresses can be changed at the school where your child attends. If you have children at more than one site, you will only need to update the information at one school. TPS data entry personnel will make sure the new information is copied to each students’ records. If parents have moved, they will need to bring documentation to prove they live at the new address. Acceptable documents include a lease agreement, current utility bill, CDIB card, or car insurance. If parents have moved out of TPS district, they will also need to complete a transfer, which will allow the student to attend for the remainder of the current school year.
There has been a lot of confusion this school year regarding immunizations. Many parents are under the impression that if their child is studying and completing work virtually they do not have to be current on immunizations. However, the student is still enrolled at TPS and must remain current on immunizations. When a child is enrolled, immunization information is entered into our student information system. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education Accreditation Standards, all students’ immunizations are to be current to be enrolled and-or remain in school. Even though the student may not be in the school building, they are still considered an enrolled student and therefore must be current on immunizations. Ultimately, TPS is held accountable regardless of the location of the enrolled student.
Parents are encouraged to set up an account to monitor their children's grades and attendance. Forms can be picked up at each site or at the Board office on Water Street. Parents will need an email address and a current picture identification to complete the process. TPS is currently working on virtual pre-enrollment which will allow parents to change contact information online and do away with all the paper packets that come home in the spring.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
