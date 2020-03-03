Central Academy of Success is having a great year. We have 52 students in the Alternative School program and nine students have already met graduation requirements for the year. Nine of our students attend ICTC in the afternoons each day in Tahlequah. We have 21 students classified as seniors and we have completed over 326 credits this far in the school year.
We hosted a staff chili cook-off, winter potato dinner and Valentine's breakfast for our students, where faculty and staff do all the cooking for our students. We love interacting with our great students and teaching them how to cook for themselves, set up a proper place setting and make better food choices. Our culminating activity at the end of the year is a cookout for all our seniors that will graduate. We celebrate their success and invite all their teachers, counselors and administrators that have encouraged them in their journey.
Three outstanding Central Academy students presented at the Tahlequah Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18, about how Central has helped them to complete their education and obtain their goals. Students presenting were Dasan Sands, Jared Pillow and Trevor Walters. We are so proud of them.
Our newly renamed (TBMP) Tahlequah Behavior Modification Program, directed by Sgt. Major Marcus Sams is also in full swing. We have 17 students currently attending. Sgt. Major Sams has worked with over 675 students in his 19 years at Tahlequah Public Schools. This program is designed to impact discipline, attendance and attitude.
Our Central Academy Teacher of the Year is Mrs. Tammie Paris, who is also our lead teacher in our Adult Basic Education program. She is in her 22nd year of teaching ABE at Tahlequah Public Schools. Mrs. Paris has served over 65 students this year, with 12 of them passing all sections of their High School Equivalency exams. Out of 50 sections taken, over 46 have passed. We had an ABE student that was nominated for National Adult Basic Education student of the year, Ms. Miriam Marquez. She received her high school diploma and U.S. citizenship all within one year. Way to go, Miriam!
We also have night classes for anyone wanted to obtain their High School Equivalency. Call 918-458-4170 to enroll. Classes are Tuesday and Thursday evenings, 6-8 p.m., at Central in Building B. Family Literacy classes are held at the same time, where parents can learn to work with their children on literacy skills and parenting. Mrs. Michelle Barnes is the teacher that works with the children and parents in this amazing program that TPS has to offer. We are one of only two programs like this in the state of Oklahoma.
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
