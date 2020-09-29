Tahlequah Middle School has had a great start to the school year. We are so excited to have students in the building again.
TMS did two different drive-through events for students and families. The first was for traditional students to pick up their schedules, wave to their teachers, and get a packet of information about TMS. The second event was for our students choosing the virtual route. Families came through the bus line and picked up a Chromebook and an information packet about their path. In all, we were able to see about 450 families.
Tahlequah Middle School has also had a change in leadership with Mrs. Abby Keys as principal, and Ms. Nita Wright joining Mr. Josh Davis as an assistant principal. The Middle School is also pleased to announce the addition of the following new certified staff members: sixth-grade math, Jody Vick; seventh-grade science, Cheyenne Marshall; eighth-grade social studies, Trico Blue; STEM, Kym Tinsley; and technology coach, Sam Allen.
This year, students had the choice between traditional, in-person school or virtual. We discovered within the first few weeks of school the program we were using was very challenging and not user friendly for our students. We then made the switch for all virtual students to Google Classrooms, to be taught by TMS teachers. We are still encouraging those who started virtual but are finding it a bit overwhelming to come back to traditional school. They can call their counselor if they want to come back to traditional school.
Our after-school program is off to a great start, with an average of 80 students staying each day. We have tutors available daily when we are having in-person instruction. Students are participating in activities such as sports, crafts, robotics, and more. Tutoring is also available during this time to help our virtual students.
Students are doing the best they can to social distance, as well as protecting themselves and others with their masks in the hallways, classrooms, and in the cafeteria. They are doing an amazing job keeping their masks on and following the arrows marked in the hallway to help keep students safely apart. Students are being greeted in the morning with temperature checks. Parents are doing a great job of notifying the school when a student is sick and great at screening their student before they send them to school. We appreciate everyone working together to make this happen. We are making great progress on our new normal.
We had traditional student picture day and will be offering picture day to our virtual students on Oct. 12.
TMS is continuing to have football, volleyball, and softball games, and they are doing very well. Our students have also been running cross country and have been placing in the meets they are traveling to. Our cheer and pom teams are getting ready for a performance at the annual "Pink Out" football game on Oct. 8. We are also participating and showing our school spirit for THS Homecoming Week with the daily dress-up events.
The middle school is doing a corporate banner fundraiser for their building again this year. You may purchase a color banner with your business logo, to be displayed in the Tahlequah Middle School Gym. There are numerous activities in the gym: assemblies, classes, exercise groups, inductions, and sporting events for middle school, as well as high school students. This fundraiser keeps students from doing door-to-door sales, as well as protecting classroom instruction time. It has been a great success and if any business owner is interested, please contact TMS for more details.
Time flies when you are having fun and these students make the day go quickly. Thank you, parents, for sharing your most precious commodity. Go, Tigers!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
