To eat, or not to eat, that is the question that locals face after Christmas chefs pack away their leftovers.
For some, leftovers are as much a part of the holiday as Christmas itself. Others pack away leftovers tightly and place them in the back of the fridge, where they may be picked at a bit, but thrown out in weeks or months. Others skip that step and throw out all leftovers after the Christmas meal.
From turkey sandwiches to soups, area residents have clever ideas on how to prepare leftovers so they do not taste like day-old food.
Dee MacKall, OSU extension administrative support specialist, is excited to try something new. Her family made more turkey than what they could eat at a single meal, so she is turning it into pasta.
"I'm going to take the leftover turkey and make turkey tetrazzini out of it. It's a pasta dish, and I've never made it before," she said.
She is excited to try something new. For those who are not a huge fan of potatoes, pasta is a unique way to prepare holiday meat, especially turkey.
Turkey tetrazzini can be made with 8 ounces of cooked egg noodles, 2 tablespoons of butter, 6 ounces of sliced mushrooms, 1 of teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon of pepper, 2 cups of chopped cooked turkey, 1 can of condensed cream of celery soup, 1 cup of sour cream, and 1/2 cup of grated Parmesan cheese.
Cook the noodles and drain. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Melt the butter in a pan; sauté the mushrooms; season with salt and pepper; and stir in the turkey, condensed soup, and sour cream. Place cooked noodles in a 9-by-13 inch baking dish. Pour sauce on noodles and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cook for 20-25 minutes.
Another way to prepare turkey is to cook the bones in water overnight in a crockpot on a low setting. The next morning, discard the bones, and use the turkey stock to make turkey ramen. Sauté 1/2 teaspoon minced ginger root and 1/2 teaspoon garlic in 2 tablespoons of sesame oil in a soup pot for two minutes. Add mirnin - a sweet Japanese wine found in most grocery stores, 2 quarts turkey stock, salt to taste, soy sauce to taste, 9 ounces of ramen noodles, leftover 1 pound leftover turkey, three peeled and diced hard boiled eggs, four shiitake mushrooms, and two green onions.
On the Tahlequah Facebook page, Christine Howe recommended making shepherd's pie from leftover mashed potatoes and turkey.
In a large skillet on medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter and add 3/4 cups of chopped onions. After a couple of minutes, add 1/3 cup chopped celery, 1/3 cups chopped carrots, and 1 clove of garlic. Cook another minute and add 2 1/2 cups leftover turkey, 1/4 cup corn, 1/4 cup peas with 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1/2 teaspoon thyme, 1/2 teaspoon sage, and 1 cup leftover gravy.
Heat 2 cups of leftover mashed potatoes until lukewarm and stir.
Add 4 ounces of cheddar cheese and spread over the turkey filling in the dish. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and bake in the oven for 30 minutes.
Sandwiches can be made from leftover turkey, ham, or roast beef. To make a traditional turkey sandwich, take fresh white bread and spread mayonnaise on each end. Add turkey; a light cheese, such as Swiss, munster, or havarti; a sliced tomato; and lettuce. Those who prefer can make it with whole wheat, rye, or sourdough bread.
Some prefer making sandwiches using different ingredients from the holiday meal. Emman Drywater recommended making an open face turkey sandwich with green beans and stuffing.
Lynette Studie, like many, prefers not to eat leftovers. They try to minimize the amount of food cooked during the holiday meal.
"There is no leftover stuffing at our house. The rest, throw it out," she said.
Those wanting a turkey, ham, or beef sandwich, but do not have holiday leftovers can visit local diners, such as Ruby's and Sweet Arts Bake House which specialize in serving lunch.
