The worldwide pandemic has highlighted vulnerabilities in the United States' vast integrated economy and supply chains, and major industries continue to feel the impact. And that has affected several local retailers - especially those selling automobiles and appliances.
"Supply chain" is an arguably ambiguous term developed over the years. But now that production of high-demand items are being delayed due to a multitude of factors, conversations are escalating on how manufacturing companies, distribution centers, major businesses can avoid future interruptions.
Since the U.S.' trading partners have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, many of the raw materials to create products are not available, and supply chains are experiencing backlogs. For instance, when the country's major export and import facilities are negatively impacted, the containers get tied up, said Theodore Washington, professor at Oklahoma State University.
"If you go up and down our eastern and western borders, some of where our eight to 10 busiest ports are, they all have a line of cargo ships waiting to get in," he said. "When you think about unloading a cargo ship, you could require as much as 8,000 trailers to fully unload a cargo ship."
Some cargo containers can be hauled off, but most are going to have less than a full load for a single provider. So with 10 cargo ships in line to unload, that means roughly 80,000 trailers are waiting to receive the product.
"So now we've got backlogs on the transportation side of things, and then you get into the core of the U.S. at the manufacturing level and distribution level," Washington said. "When we have a delay in product coming in, when we have a delay in parts coming in, that slows down that process."
In the meantime, manufacturing and distribution facilities have been working at a reduced capacity over the past year. Companies have placed workers on block schedules as a protection method.
"When you have A-B schedules, that tends to reduce the throughput capacity of a manufacturing plant and of a distribution center. So now you have another layer of delays," Washington said.
Washington said the final mile of a supply chain includes places like grocery stores, retail shops, and restaurants. The labor force is the key driver of that final mile, bringing products that ultimately end up in consumers' hands. However, the U.S. impacted the labor force by providing people with stimulus checks, enhancing unemployment, offering child tax credits, and implementing other forms of assistance.
"If you're paying $12-$15 an hour, in some cases I can make more staying at home and collecting unemployment and the other benefits that exist, than I can going into work," Washington said. "So we're going to face a challenge between now and middle to late September, when those benefits finally start to run out."
The auto industry has been facing ongoing supply chain issues, with several companies experiencing a shortage in microchips. The demand for chips in vehicles did not increase significantly over the past year, but the pandemic did increase demand for them with people conducting business virtually. People needed new smart phones, video console companies needed chips for their new line of systems they rolled out, and the country needed an overall boost in IT infrastructure.
So now automakers have been shutting down plants for periods of time, due to the chip shortage, among other decreases in commodities like steel. And it's left dealerships twiddling their thumbs.
At Tommy Nix Auto Group in Tahlequah, the stock has been depleted.
"It's dramatically been slowed down," said Sales Manager Kevin Sorg. "We can't get anything. The new-car inventory has been cut down dramatically for both Chevy and Dodge, and used cars are in huge demand. So there's not much to choose from anymore."
According to Washington, from speaking with leaders in supply chains, it's anticipated that distribution centers, ports and manufacturers won't see an influx of employees interested in going back to work until around late September or early October, when federal assistance dollars start to run out.
"In the interim, we're going to have a tough time shipping product, we're going to have a tough time distributing product, and we're going to have a tough time clearing backlogs," he said. "And if you have a supply chain network that wasn't built with redundancy, you might have a really tough time. There's no strategy for moving product without people to move it, unless you're already automated."
An employee of a local store that sells appliances echoed Sorg's comments. The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity because his supervisor had not given permission, said that sometimes, customers must preorder items, and then wait for several weeks before it arrives. He's heard talk that prices would be going up, to accommodate rising costs in the "supply chain."
With Amazon and other companies starting to learn more toward automation, supply chains are expected to attempt to expedite those interests further. However, it won't likely happen before the end of summer.
So the unprecedented event facing supply chains might force companies to rethink business, as many have depleted their safety stock. And now that the economy is starting to rev up again, businesses are scrambling to find product.
Washington said companies might have to start looking at the wages they offer, as they'll want to attract new employees rather than see them start with a competitor. He argued that the once-blue-collar jobs within supply chains are now becoming white-collar jobs, and that education needs to focus on creating new leaders who will taking well-paying jobs in the sector.
"Some businesses are going to do just fine, because they loved where they were working," Washington said. "So their people are there because they enjoy it, not just because of the paycheck. So just having this conversation will get us to start rethinking the way we do things, and as we do that, we'll grow from it and make better decisions going forward, and hopefully prevent the next world catastrophe from having such a negative impact on our supply chains."
