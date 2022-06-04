OKLAHOMA CITY -- Move aside groceries, baby formula and cars, there's now a new shortage, and its causing issues for Oklahomans trying to buy and sell vehicles.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission is facing a shortage of title stock paper, which is used to print titles for motorized vehicles and boats. Most titles are now printing eight to 12 weeks after the application is first processed as the state begins to ration its existing supply of paper, the commission said Friday.
State Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee, said the supplier of the specialized paper product notified the Oklahoma Tax Commission that its existing order will be delayed until at least late summer.
He said the issue is not due to a lack of planning or ordering by the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
"Nothing along that line took place," he said. "It's just an unfortunate incident. We've seen (supply chain issues) in the grocery stores. We've seen them on all kinds of products, baby formula. Now we're into paper stock issues for secured documents. That's the crazy part."
Kerbs said to make sure the state can stretch its existing supply through the summer months, the Oklahoma Tax Commission has implemented a priority print schedule that prioritizes getting titles to those who need them immediately, like auction houses, auto dealers and those who purchased a vehicle that they need to register in another state.
Oklahoma is delaying issuing titles for up to 12 weeks for everyone else until the paper supply chain stabilizes.
Hard copies of titles are also needed to transfer ownership, and the state has implemented an appeals process on okcars.tax.ok.gov for any Oklahomans who believe they qualify to have their title issued within the usual three to five business days.
The Tax Commission said title applications are still being processed in real time and the information recorded in a database.
Those who registered a vehicle will still be given a license plate and certificate of registration, and anyone who purchased a vehicle without a title as part of the sale, can still register it at a local tag agency by providing proof of ownership.
"Tag agents are doing a phenomenal job of what they're tasked to do and all the challenges, so don't be mad at your tag agent," Kerbs said. "Don't yell at your tag agent. That doesn't help anybody. Be patient as all of us Oklahomans go through this process."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.