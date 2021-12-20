Supply Chain Management program ranked for quality, affordability

The Operations and Supply Chain Management program at Northeastern State University was named one of most affordable in the nation for 2021, according to University HQ.
The NSU program was listed at No. 18 on the website’s Top 100 Best Affordable Supply Chain Management Programs for 2021.
“SCM is an ever-growing discipline that facilitates all commerce and offers a relatively stable and recession-proof employment no matter what the state of business environment or economy is,” said Coordinator Dr. Nayyer (Nick) Naseem. “With several areas of specialization to choose from ranging from warehousing, inventory, logistics, procurement, to distribution management; SCM offers job variety and geographic mobility that only few other careers do.”
Individuals can complete a 124-credit hour bachelor’s in supply chain management at NSU. Naseem said what makes NSU’s program valuable is its focus on experiential learning. Concepts learned in the classroom are supplemented through immersive-learning opportunities such as visits to local business and distribution centers, internships, encouragement to get professional certifications, reviewing real world business cases and engaging regularly with industry professionals.
Along with offering a bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management, NSU also began this fall offering a 15-credit hour certificate in operations and supply chain management to better meet the demand for well-trained and knowledgeable workers in the industry.
Naseem said that the certificate might be a better option for those wanting to make the switch to a career in supply chain management relatively quickly or professionals already working in the industry seeking an institutional qualification and promotion. The certificate can be completed in about six months and there are no prerequisites requirement to enroll, except to have a high school diploma.
To learn more about NSU’s degree and certificate offerings in operations and supply chain management, contact Naseem at naseemn@nsuok.edu or Dr. Arun Madapusi at madapusi@nsuok.edu.
