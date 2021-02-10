The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging is offering online support groups.
Those who are 55 or older and caring for a child under age 18 may feel overwhelmed and may not know what resources and services are available. The Seniors Raising Children Online Support Group meets every Tuesday 6-7 p.m.
Those caring for someone 60 years of age or older who may be struggling with effects of Alzheimer’s, dementia, or Parkinson’s disease may feel stressed. An online support group meets every Thursday, 2-3 p.m.
For information, contact Alysa Kinnell or Marissa Proctor, social services specialists, at 918-682-7891 and give them an email address to join, or call the Senior Info Line at 1-800-211-2116.
