Support, early detection key in breast cancer battle

In the fight against breast cancer, early detection and support are crucial.
During October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Northeastern Health Systems has been offering mammograms at a discounted rate of $100, which covers the exam and radiologist reading. This reduced fee does not include diagnostic mammograms, one of several services NHS offers related to breast health.
Daniel Hannon, NHS director of imaging services, said NHS offers 3D screening/diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, ultrasound guided breast biopsies, and breast surgery.
“[NHS has an] onsite radiologist to go over your diagnostic mammogram,” said Hannon.
Hannon said NHS has four registered mammography technologists onsite and four ultrasound technologists who have American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography credentials for breast ultrasound imaging.
In 2022, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., an estimated 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S., as well as 51,400 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer.
If a mammogram detects the presence of breast cancer — depending on the kind and stage of breast cancer — treatment can include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery to remove the cancerous tissue. In the case of surgery, which the NBCF names the most common form of treatment, options may include a lumpectomy, partial mastectomy, and radical mastectomy.
Some survivors undergo breast reconstruction post-mastectomy and areola pigmentation or tattoos can be the final step in this process. Licensed esthetician Becca Fuller, owner of Babe Ink in Tulsa, said many of her patients look forward to the day they get this procedure done.
“With a 3D areola tattoo, we are able to give a 3D areola. We achieve this by using multiple shades of pigment/tattoo ink to make even flat skin appear raised,” said Fuller. “We can also mimic their natural anatomy with by tattooing constriction wrinkles and Montgomery glands.”
Fuller said this can also be a fun appointment because patients can choose their color, size, and shape, with some even opting for heart shape.
“The reconstruction process is long and can feel very overwhelming,” she said. “After we complete this 3D tattoo they can see their beautiful results. Upon completion of their appointment there are many happy tears and typically a big hug.”
Breast Cancer Survivors Oklahoma is a nonprofit with the mission of assisting, encouraging, and bringing hope and support to people battling breast cancer. Organization President Toni Hahn offered some advice for those with a facing this diagnosis.
“Being diagnosed with breast cancer is scary, but just know that you are not alone,” said Hahn. “With our sisterhood of survivors, you will find comfort in knowing that you will not have to walk your journey alone. We know how it feels to be diagnosed with breast cancer and we are here for you every step of the way to bring support, comfort and encouragement.”
BCSO offers free mammograms for those who are uninsured or fall under the insurance age restriction guidelines; care packages; “crocheted cleavage” for those who are not having breast reconstruction or having delayed reconstruction; support, mentorship, and giveaways for areola tattoos.
"Fighting breast cancer is a battle from start to finish; it's your own personal battle, and no two are the same,” said Hahn. “Stay as positive as possible and reach out for help if you need it, because there are so many people out there how truly care.”
