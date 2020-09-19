Northeastern Health System has welcomed Dr. W. Christopher Sutterfield to its Medical Park Outpatient Surgery team.
Sutterfield specializes in surgical procedures that create access ports for kidney dialysis patients. These techniques include arteriovenous fistula creation for dialysis, tunneled dialysis catheter placement, and peritoneal dialysis placement. A general surgeon with Surgical Associates in Tulsa, Sutterfield will practice at NHS in Tahlequah on Mondays.
Director of Ambulatory Services Shelly Edgmon, who formerly worked as Sutterfield's scrub nurse, describes him as accessible for questions and concerns.
Sutterfield's surgical skills provide NHS kidney dialysis patients the option of outpatient care versus an inpatient stay for the following procedures. AV fistula creation crafts an access point for the dialysis machine by "connecting an artery and a vein, typically done in the arm or wrist", according to yalemedicine.org. TDC placement is the positioning of a double tube (catheter) from the surface of the skin to a major vein, allowing for an entry and exit point as the blood cycles from the body to the dialysis device, according to lahey.org. With the third method, PD placement, a catheter is surgically placed in the stomach through which a sterile cleansing fluid enters and exits the belly delivering a filtering process not necessitating a machine, according to kidney.org.
To schedule patients, clinics may call to discuss patient demographics and-or the approved referrals to MPOPS' registration. Then MPOPS will contact the patient to set a surgery date and get them scheduled for pre-op testing to include vein mapping, labs, EKG, etc.
