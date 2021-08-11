The Wednesday, Aug. 11, Oklahoma State Department of Health advisory indicates COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 503,552 cases recorded in Oklahoma. That includes over 263 new cases in Cherokee County since last week, but no new deaths.
Overall, 2,199 new cases were reported Wednesday across the state. Of the total cases, the OSDH reported Aug. 11, there were 18,072 active cases, and 472,124 people had recovered.
Wednesday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics was 8,805. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported was 2,031.
On Aug. 11, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 6,381 positive cases since the pandemic started. Of these, 79 residents have died, and 5,935 have recovered.
The CDC reported Wednesday that the level of community transmission for Cherokee County is at the highest level, the "red zone." The CDC has also recommended the resumption of mask-wearing indoors, even for the vaccinated. However, Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law a measure to prevent schools from mandating mask-wearing.
As of Aug. 11, the state reported 3,556,567 total doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,621,616 series complete.
A couple of local businesses have shortened their hours or temporarily closed due to the resurge in virus cases. Sweets Child Care Center closed down until Aug. 23 to thoroughly clean and quarantine due to COVID.
"I realize this is an inconvenience for most of our clients, but we're trying to do our part in keeping your babies safe. Also, upon reopening, if your child has a temp above 99 [degrees], they will not be permitted to stay," Sweets Child Care Center posted on its Facebook page.
Calls to the day care went unanswered and were not returned by press time.
The common symptoms of the Delta variant include headache, runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat – very similar to the common cold or seasonal allergies.
Residents can register online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or visit vaccinefinder.org for other opportunities. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
