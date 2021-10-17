The Cherokee County Conservation District has named Susan Minnick, a Cherokee Nation citizen, to serve as an ambassador for CARE: Conservation and Agriculture Reach Everyone project in Cherokee County.
The CARE project objective is to increase minority and veteran participation in USDA programs in Oklahoma and Texas. Over the next year, Minnick will serve as an ambassador to the community sharing her experiences by using USDA programs. Minnick is a farmer whose operations includes setting up a 30-by-96-foot wind tunnel. She has been involved in agriculture for at least 15 years.
When she was growing up, Minnick's dad had cattle and a garden every year. Since 2004, she, and her husband have been raising chickens, vegetable gardens, and a small apiary. For a few years, she has sold eggs, vegetables, and honey to locals in her area, along with a couple of restaurants.
Minnick said she has wanted to be a farmer and a rancher since her childhood. Growing up along the Illinois River and watching her dad work the land have always been a part of her upbringing. After graduating from college, working full-time, and raising two kids, she has decided it is time to realize her dream of being a farmer and to teach her children the importance of buying local. They have decided to start plowing more of their land and to keep expanding their little farm.
Now she wants to share her positive experiences with veterans, Native American, African American, Latino, Asian, and underrepresented farmers and ranchers in the area.
"I feel very fortunate to work with the USDA and have had ancestors dating back to the 1940s, who also worked with the USDA office here in Cherokee County," Minnick said. "I will be able to carry on this tradition with my children and plan on showing them how to grow produce to encourage healthy living along with the people in Cherokee County. This opportunity working with the USDA is a dream come true for us, and we can't wait to see what the future will bring with many more opportunities. I highly encourage farmers and future farmers to look into opportunities offered by USDA."
The CARE project is a partnership effort of the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts, Cherokee County Conservation District, the Oklahoma Black Historical Research Project, Texas Agroforestry Small Farmers and Ranchers, and USDA Farm Service Agency.
For more information about the CARE project or to locate a conservation district, visit www.okconservation.org/care
