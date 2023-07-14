One man is in custody after barricading himself inside his residence on Killebrew Road Thursday evening, ultimately forcing a standoff with several law enforcement agencies for more than an hour.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, deputies, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, were serving a federal arrest warrant for narcotics for the suspect when he ran inside the residence and barricaded himself in a bedroom with a woman and some dogs.
After approximately an hour and a half, the suspect and the woman emerged from the bedroom and the suspect was arrested.
Chennault said the name of the suspect would have to be released by the DEA. When asked whether the suspect had any weapons, Chennault said that information would also have to come from the DEA.
The sheriff said that the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service Tac Team, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Hulbert Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the District 27 Drug Task Force assisted.
Chennault did say no narcotics were found at the residence.
