A man who used a knife during an altercation at one tavern was later arrested at another bar.
On Feb. 7, Tahlequah Police Officer Lane Cobb was dispatched to Dewain’s Place for an assault involving a knife. Dispatch advised the victim, Donshay McCoy, didn’t need medical attention and was waiting with employees.
“I observed Donshay to have a bandage on the left side of his chin area,” said Cobb. “When asking Donshay about the bandage, he stated to me that is where he was cut with the knife.”
McCoy said he confronted Marco Anguiano for “checking out” his wife. McCoy walked up to the man and told him to stop looking at his wife and talking about her.
“Donshay stated at this time Marco pulled a knife out and instantly cut him with it on the left side of his chin. Donshay stated to me that when Marco did this, he grabbed and threw him to the ground in self-defense, and punched Marco in the head area,” said Cobb.
McCoy said Anguiano dropped the knife and fled outside. Cobb asked McCoy if he knew the man and he said he did not. The officer asked how he knew the man was Anguiano, and McCoy said the man messaged him on Facebook after he ran out of the bar.
Cobb read the message and interpreted it was Anguiano threatening McCoy.
“A short time later, dispatch notified me that Marco was currently at Ned’s. Upon arrival at Ned’s, I entered the bar and observed Marco standing in the back room near pool tables,” said Cobb.
Anguiano was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and threatening to perform acts of violence.
