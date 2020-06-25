A woman claimed she fled from authorities because she was afraid they'd do to her what Minneapolis officers did to George Floyd.
On June 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Johnson was dispatched to a call of shots fired at Tenkiller Harbor. Dispatchers advised passengers were shooting from a white Chevy Silverado.
According to the sheriff’s report, security guard Don Taylor said the vehicle was driving recklessly and someone shot a gun out of the truck cab. Johnson passed a vehicle that matched the description, and when the deputy tried to pull it over, the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
“While pursuing the vehicle trying to get them to stop, the vehicle passed multiple other vehicles in the lane we were traveling in that was in a no-passing zone, at a high rate of speed, putting other drivers in risk of great harm,” Johnson said. “After pursuing the vehicle for a while, I lost sight of it in the Pettit Bay area.”
Other deputies assisted in the search, and after several minutes, Cherokee Nation Marshal Preston Oosahwee notified Johnson he had found the vehicle at a residence in the Lakewood area. Two people were detained at that point.
“After being notified, I then went to the area where the people were found and helped search the vehicle and the area for a gun. At the time, a gun was not found,” Johnson said.
Austin Williams was a passenger in the vehicle. He said he and his friend, Kyla Gregory, were driving around when people threw beer bottles at their truck. Williams denied knowing anything about a shooting, or that they had a gun.
“Gregory kept screaming and stating that she wanted an ambulance. I spoke to her mother and asked if she might be able to get her to calm down because she had started banging her head on the back passenger-side door of Officer Oosahwee’s patrol unit,” Lt. John Berry said. “I asked Gregory what had happened, and she said she was driving around having fun with her 'homeboy,' and she drifted around a corner,” Berry said. “She said she didn’t know there was anyone around, but the people there started throwing beers at her truck, and she got scared and took off.”
Gregory eventually calmed down and denied shooting anyone or having a gun.
“Gregory said, ‘I don’t have a gun here and I’m a good shot. If I was to shoot at them, ya’ll would be charging me for murder because I would have hit them,’” Berry said in the report.
Gregory said she didn’t pull over because she was scared. Gregory identified herself as LGBTQ, and said she was afraid of cops because of what they did to Floyd.
“Gregory asked where the ambulance was because her head was hurting where the officers threw her to the ground,” Berry said. “Gregory’s girlfriend was standing beside me and said, ‘Well, she kept throwing herself back and the officer was catching her, and then he didn’t.’”
Witnesses at Tenkiller Harbor confirmed the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed. They said the people in the vehicle fired off a gun when they tried to stop them.
Gregory refused medial treatment and was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked for reckless discharge of a firearm and felony eluding.
Williams has a warrant out of Pontotoc County. Williams was released to CCDC, where he will be housed until he is transported.
