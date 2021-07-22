A belligerent man repeatedly called officers "Nazis" and said they didn't understand the concept of "freedom."
On July 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was looking for an alleged drunken driver who left Kroner & Baer. Cates was at Muskogee Avenue and Keetoowah when he noticed a truck matching the description given by dispatch.
Cates conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Weston Klaus, and the truck pulled into a parking spot on West Choctaw Street, striking a concrete parking barrier.
"I asked him to step out of the vehicle and he became hostile, screaming about his rights, throwing his phone across the truck, and getting out of the vehicle in a hostile manner like he was ready to fight," said Cates.
Cates asked Klaus to perform a field sobriety test, since he reeked of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. When Cates moved his pen to track Klaus' eyes, he never moved them and said, 'fu** you.' Cates put him in custody for driving under the influence.
When Klaus was put in the back of the patrol vehicle, he said officers were Nazis, that he knew his rights, and claimed he himself was "freedom."
Klaus continued to scream at the officer - who just happened to have recently returned from deployment - and accused him of not knowing anything about freedom.
Two F5 IPA beers, three bottles of Corona beer, and one can of beer were found on the passenger floorboard of Klaus' truck. Klaus was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for driving under the influence.
"At one point, he started striking his head into the cage, which left a bump on his forehead," Cates wrote in his report.
