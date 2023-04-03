A family charged with trafficking approximately 1,480 pounds of marijuana in Cherokee County after their commercial license was deactivated is not scheduled to appear in court again until July after the case was postponed during a March 22 hearing.
Aggravated drug-trafficking charges were filed on Dec. 28, 2021, against Kachai Lee, 39, and Gaonhia Xiong, 49, of Hulbert; Brainy Xiong, 22, of Sterling Heights, Michigan; and Kongmeng Xiong, 56, also of Sterling Heights. Charges were filed against Blia Xiong, 33, Madison Heights, Michigan, on Jan. 7, 2022.
According to the affidavit, which was filed on Jan. 2, 2022, in the Cherokee County District Court Clerk’s office, multiple authorities executed a search warrant at a Hulbert residence on Nov. 12, 2021, where Gaonhia, Brainy, Kongmeng, and Lee were reportedly living.
Authorities reportedly found drying marijuana hanging from ropes inside two garages on the property, along with “numerous cardboard boxes filled with marijuana in the living room and kitchen.”
Court documents indicate Gaonhia allegedly told authorities they had an active Oklahoma commercial cannabis license; however, law enforcement found the license was deactivated Sept. 22, 2021.
It was reported the agencies also found three small plastic baggies containing a hard, brown substance; a piece of tinfoil containing a white substance; a plastic bag containing a wet, white substance; a bucket containing marijuana buds; and individually bagged marijuana, digital scales, and marijuana plants.
Previously convicted of larceny of a motor vehicle in California in 2018, Lee was also charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction after the defendant was discovered to have a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun. He reportedly told authorities the shotgun was used for hunting.
Gaonhia is represented by attorney B.J. Baker, while the other four defendants are represented by attorney Rex Earl Starr, of Stilwell, according to court documents.
The defendants are scheduled to appear before Judge Joshua C. King at 9 a.m. on July 12, 2023.
