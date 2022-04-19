Suspicious activity caught the attention of police officers and landed two people in jail for drugs.
On April 19, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Matt Frits observed a vehicle parked behind Atwood's. The vehicle then pulled into the parking lot of Williams Shooting Supply, where Frits watched as the driver appeared to be fumbling with something in the trunk.
Since there have been several recent thefts at Atwood, Frits approached the vehicle as the driver, Jayce Miller, began walking toward him.
"I asked Mr. Miller what he was doing and he stated that he was waiting on someone to pick him up due to him not having a driver's license," Frits said in his police report.
Officers could see someone in the passenger seat, but Miller claimed he didn't know who they were.
Frits met with Jakki Powers and asked dispatch to check her for warrants.
"While speaking with Mrs. Powers, I observed a syringe in the middle console area of the vehicle," Frits said.
Frits said Miller and Powers are both known to have drug-related incidents in the past.
Powers got out of the vehicle and grabbed a purse, but she put the purse back inside the vehicle and told officers it belonged to a friend.
Officers searched the vehicle where Powers was sitting and found a clear baggie with a spoon that had a sticky brown substance on it and a strip of aluminum foil.
"I believe the small brown-sticky substance to be heroin, based on my training and experience," Frits said.
Powers was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle.
Frits searched the purse and found another strip of foil, a baggie of methamphetamine and marijuana.
"I continued the search of the purse and found [a scale], and nine syringes that appeared to have been used. A suboxone package was also found in the purse," Frits said.
Officers continued to find more meth and a crystal-like rock near the center console.
Miller was booked on tribal charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving while suspended.
Powers was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a valid prescription.
