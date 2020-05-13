The Tahlequah High School Student Wellness Action Team's outgoing president, Adam Johnson, will leave behind some pretty big shoes to fill for the group's future leadership.
Adam has been a dedicated member of Tahlequah High School SWAT for four years and previously participated in SWAT while attending Briggs School. SWAT members elected Adam as team president last fall. Adam has led the club's efforts to spread health and wellness education through various awareness events and programs targeting physical activity, nutrition, and substance abuse and tobacco prevention.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adam had been helping to plan a countywide event in recognition of National Take Down Tobacco Day of Action, formerly known as Kick Butts Day. As a 2020 graduate, SWAT will not get to see Adam return to his position. Members of THS SWAT would like to honor Adams' contributions to both SWAT and Tahlequah High School.
"Adam Johnson aspired to be a good leader and he rose to the challenge with an ever present smile on his face." said Jyme Lowe, Tahlequah SWAT adult partner.
If a student is interested in joining a SWAT team at their school, contact Lora Buechele, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator, at lora.buechele.cchsc@gmail.com.
For more information on quitting tobacco use call 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com. For information on nutrition and physical activity, visit shapeyourfutureok.com.
Tahlequah SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
