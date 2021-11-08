Oct. 25-29 was Red Ribbon Week, and Students Working Against Tobacco teams throughout Cherokee County handed out Red Ribbon stickers to each student.
This year, local schools partnered with the Cherokee County Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program, Rural Communities Opioid Response Program, and Tahlequah Bringing Everyone's Strengths Together, to host coloring, poster, and door-decorating contests to raise awareness to being drug-free.
Briggs Public School's SWAT students hosted a schoolwide coloring contest that highlighted the theme of "Drug Free Looks Like Me." There were multiple entries from each grade level, with creative designs.
Keys High School's SWAT students held a door-decorating contest that incorporated the dangers of drugs. The classrooms had multiple creative designs submitted. The top winners included themes were Rose Coon's classroom design of the "Grand Reaper: Don't Roll the Dice with Drugs," and Audra Stilwell's classroom design with "Drug Busters: We Ain't Afraid to Say NO!"
Sequoyah High School's SWAT students hosted a classroom poster contest. There were two different posters submitted about the dangers of drugs. The winner created a poster called "Count on Us to Be Drug Free," which highlighted the danger of alcohol and substance use disorders, vaping, and the effects of RX drugs in young adults.
Peggs Public School's SWAT students hosted a door-decorating contest and handed out Red Ribbon Week stickers to each student. SWAT put Drug-Free Campus messaging in the fencing as one drives up to the school.
Tahlequah Middle School's SWAT students hosted a selfie station promoting a drug-free lifestyle. Each student in pre-K through fifth grade received Red Ribbon stickers and other Red Ribbon week incentives. Students participated in a districtwide dress-up day to combat the use of drugs.
Tenkiller Public School's SWAT students participated in Red Ribbon Week with support by all students. Each day, the students received an incentive, such as stickers, pencils, pens, etc. They also have a stay drug-free wall.
Hulbert Public Schools' SWAT students hosted the elementary school having dress-up days and a competition of a coloring contest. Students also helped clean up the Hulbert school campus from different forms of litter.
Grand View Public School's SWAT students created Red Ribbon Week activities, with dress up-days, and had a coloring and poster contest with the Red Ribbon Week theme and selected winners.
Norwood Public School's SWAT students had a group discussion concerning Red Ribbon Week and tobacco/vaping and drugs. The students handed out several materials to raise awareness of staying drug-0free.
Woodall Public School's SWAT students awarded Red Ribbon stickers to students who took an oath to stay drug-free.
For more information or resources on quitting tobacco use, call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUITNOW or visit okhelpline.com.
For more information or resources on prevention education for prescription drugs, visit www.facebook.com/opioid918.
