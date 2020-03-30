Shane Sweeney is sort of a "jack of all trades," from techie to accomplished guitarist.
When he was young, Shane Sweeney’s family moved from Muskogee to Cherokee County because they bought a farm near Hulbert. He lived in the county 1970-1990 and 2001-2005.
Most of Sweeney’s schooling was in Hulbert, with one year at Tahlequah Junior High.
In 2002, he graduated from Air Force Community College with an Associate of Science in electronics systems, and graduated from Northeastern State University in 2004 with a bachelor's of technology and a bachelor's of business administration. He is a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Zeta chapter at NSU.
Sweeney, 53, has dedicated 21 years to the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. His combat deployments include: Somalia, 1992 and 1993; Iraq, 2007; and Afghanistan, 2010.
Due to military service, Sweeney currently lives in Verdigris, Oklahoma, but he said the Cherokee County area will always be his home. He owns a fiber optics communications construction business, and has a nice camera and telescope system.
“I sing and play guitar in a Tulsa rock band,” said Sweeney. “I take deep sky pictures of astronomical objects.”
Some changes that occurred in Tahlequah while Sweeney lived here were the loss of the national parachute competition at the airport, and the old train depot being torn down.
Changes he has noticed since he has moved include: a lot of dirt roads paved; the growth of the NSU campus; the addition of casinos everywhere; and legal cannabis.
“But most importantly to me, being an amateur astronomer, the skies are not as dark as they once were due to light pollution,” he said. “I still go fishing and star-gazing with friends who live here. I spend a lot of time floating Barron Fork Creek and the Illinois River. I also like to hunt for fossils and arrowheads.”
He is married to Nelida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.