In previous generations, for many families, Christmas meals looked a lot like Thanksgiving dinner. But these days, locals are choosing different kinds of meals for the winter holiday.
While the Thanksgiving meal centers on turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, Christmas offers a greater number of options. Popular Christmas meals include roasted potatoes, carrots, ham, dry salami, rack of lamb, Yorkshire pudding, yams, eggnog, mac ’n’ cheese, pheasant, roast beef – or, as Dr. Seuss called it, "roast beast."
"My favorite meal to make at Christmas is roasted prime rib with homemade horseradish sauce, along with roasted baby red potatoes and a big, fresh green salad. After Thanksgiving and holiday dinners at work, I've had my fill of turkey and ham. The beef is a nice change, and when it's done right, it makes a beautiful centerpiece for the table," said Teddye Snell, a local caterer and former Daily Press news editor.
Following MGM’s 1983 “ Christmas Story,” many families eat Chinese food for the holiday.
Holiday diners who are a little more daring may try figgy pudding, fruitcake, or mincemeat pie.
Popular desserts include gingerbread cookies, yule logs, candy canes, fudge, peppermint park, toffee, truffles, peanut and cashew brittle, and chocolate almond clusters.
Heather Winn, family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, said that when she was a child, she visited her Norwegian grandparents, who taught her how to make krumkake and rosettes.
“We would travel to North Dakota for Christmas. When I was younger, I got to help my grandmother make krumkake and rosettes,” she said.
Krumkake is made from a batter that is cooked in a press. While the thin cookie is still warm, it is rolled and filled with cream.
They also made peanut butter balls, chocolate turtle pecans, and pralines, but making krumkake and rosettes holds significance to her because the food connects her to her forebearers.
Lavonda Terrell of Sweet Arts Bakery said she expects "piecakens" to be popular this season. She made one custom order for a customer that had three layers.
“Each cake layer has a different flavor, and baked within each layer is a different flavor of a full-sized pie. The top layer was a butter pecan cake baked around a pecan pie. The center layer was a vanilla cake baked around an apple pie, and the bottom layer was a chocolate cake baked around a cherry pie,” she said.
Since announcing piecakens, people have called in to place orders.
Adrian Martin of Sweet Arts likes puff pastry cream horns with Chantilly cream because they are light on the stomach, but her favorite Christmas dessert is pecan pie, which is made from simple ingredients, including pecans, eggs, corn syrup, and brown sugar.
“Pecan pie is a personal favorite of mine for the holidays. Since I can remember, my great-grandma always made pecan pie for every Thanksgiving and Christmas meal that we had. For me, it’s a tradition to have pecan pie,” said Martin.
Italian Americans celebrate the holidays with "pasta al forno," which is any kind of pasta cooked in the oven, including lasagna. Italian Americans celebrate Christmas Eve with the feast of seven fishes in which they make a meal with seven different kinds of seafood, such as prawns, clams, mussels, anchovies, cod, calamari, and scallops.
Local food caterer Ralph Winburn said a lot of people complain to him that their holiday meat comes out dry, so they are afraid to make it on their own. He said the fix is easy and located in every major grocery store in America.
“It’s an oven roasting bag,” he said. “Some people buy them, but they don’t know how to use them.”
He explained that it is important to place 1 tablespoon of flour in the bag and shake it around so that flour coats the inside of the bag. This prevents sticking.
“Then place your fruit/vegetables at the bottom of the bag. Place your meat on the fruit/vegetable bed. Close the bag, then place two very small slits in the front, two in the back, and two on top where the bag is tied. This is the right amount to keep the moisture in,” he said.
It is also important to read the directions in the box, which gives recommendations on cooking duration. As the moisture is released from the meat, it bastes the meat in the bag.
Bags can be used for roast beef, turkey, chicken, ham, lamb, pork, and more. Winburn recommends throwing in some pineapple in a bag with ham.
Winn said people can enjoy eating traditional foods while cutting out fat here and there. She encourages people to consider substituting ingredients to make their favorite meals a little healthier.
“For a lot of these casseroles, whenever it says 'cream cheese,' you could use the low-fat or fat-free version. You can use skim milk instead of whole milk. That way, you don’t have to change your table. You can just make those things healthier by using fat-free and low-fat ingredients when you can,” said Winn.
She explained that in some baked goods, including candies, swapping out ingredients is not an option.
“Whenever you have candy recipes, if you use a low-fat cream cheese, it doesn’t always work right. When you melt them, they don’t solidify the way they should if they had the sugar and fat in them. If you are trying to be healthy, just eat less of those,” she said.
For some recipes, use olive oil instead of butter. In some bread and cake recipes, use applesauce instead of oil. For pie crust, use gingersnaps and cereal bars. For sweet potato topping, try orange juice and cinnamon over marshmallows and brown sugar.
She also recommends picking healthier options, such as pumpkin soup.
