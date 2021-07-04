Sweet corn is an old food. The specific time when sweet corn originated cannot be pinpointed.
However, Spanish explorers in the early 1500s found Indians growing corn in East Texas, and the Spanish carried on corn culture in the Rio Grande valley settlements and Texas missions. They ate the grain as a basic ingredient in tortillas, tamales, posole, and atole. The first known variety, Papoon, was acquired from the Iroquois Indians in 1779 by European settlers.
Over time, plant breeders have developed sweeter cultivars as well as cultivars with better keeping qualities, flavor, tenderness, vigor, and other characteristics. Sweet corn now comes in several hundred varieties of five genetic types and is available in three different colors: yellow, white and bicolored, which is yellow and white.
Of course, when you are buying corn, you often only have one choice and it's frequently not labeled as anything but fresh corn. If you really want a particular variety or want to know the characteristics of what you are buying, talk with the producer at a farmer's market; they will likely be able to fill you in on the variety or other details.
Despite all the genetic improvements, the trick to getting good corn for eating is to get it as fresh as you can and cook and eat it promptly. When choosing corn, look for ears with moist, fresh-looking husks free of insect damage. Feel the ears to assess the plumpness of the kernels and whether the rows of kernels are fully formed. (Fun fact: the average ear of corn has 800 kernels, arranged in 16 rows. There is one piece of silk for each kernel.)
Refrain from pulling the husks back to check out the kernels as it is not only bad manners but spoils the corn for others; opened corn dries out quickly. Once home, store sweet corn in the refrigerator with the husks on or off in a plastic bag; husk on is best but shucked corn may fit in the fridge better. Remember, depending on the variety, the sugars in corn begin to convert to starch so purchase only what you can use in a few days.
Fresh sweet corn can be prepared in a variety of ways--boiled, steamed, microwaved, grilled--and even raw. The key thing to remember is that today's sweeter and fresher varieties do not require the cooking time of yesteryear. Sweet corn can be cooked anywhere from 30 seconds to 3 minutes, depending on how "done" you like it. Once cooked, it can be eaten directly off the cob or sliced off and used in recipes.
Fresh corn kernels are also great to keep on hand for tossing into salads or other side dishes. Raw corn cut off the ear will last only a day or two in the refrigerator before turning sour. To preserve the freshness, cut the kernels off the cobs and blanch them in boiling water for 1 or 2 minutes. Drain, let cool, and store in a covered container in the fridge for up to five days. Another option is to blanch, cool, and freeze the kernels in a single layer on a baking sheet until hard, and then store in an airtight container in the freezer where they will retain best quality for up to three months.
When sweet corn is in season, it is a great time to freeze or can it for eating throughout the year. Corn is one of the best vegetables to freeze because the quality of home-frozen corn is superior to commercial products.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
