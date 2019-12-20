Although yams and sweet potatoes are both angiosperms (flowering plants), they are not related botanically. Yams are a monocot (a plant having one embryonic seed leaf) and from the Dioscoreaceae or yam family. Sweet potatoes, often called "yams," are a dicot (a plant having two embryonic seed leaves) and are from the Convolvulacea or morning glory family.
Several decades ago, when orange-fleshed sweet potatoes were introduced in the southern United States, producers and shippers decided to distinguish them from the more traditional, white-fleshed types. The African word nyami, referring to the starchy, edible root of the Dioscorea genus of plants, was adopted in its English form: yam. Yams in the U.S. are actually sweet potatoes with relatively moist texture and orange flesh. Although the terms are generally used interchangeably, the U.S. Department of Agriculture requires that the label "yam" always be accompanied by "sweet potato."
Yams are closely related to lilies and grasses. Native to Africa and Asia, yams vary in size from that of a small potato to a record 130 pounds (as of 1999). There are over 600 varieties of yams and 95 percent of these crops are grown in Africa. Compared to sweet potatoes, yams are starchier and drier. On the other hand, sweet potatoes are actually members of the morning glory family. The skin color can range from white to yellow, red, purple or brown. The flesh also ranges in color from white to yellow, orange, or orange-red.
Sweet potato varieties are classified as either "firm" or "soft." In the United States, firm varieties of sweet potatoes were produced before soft varieties. When farmers began to grow soft varieties, there was a need to differentiate between the two. African slaves had already been calling the soft sweet potatoes "yams" because they resembled the yams in Africa. It is the soft varieties that are often labeled as yams in the United States.
The versatile sweet potato is ideal fare for the health-conscious food consumer. With the ever-growing interest in health and natural foods, the sweet potato is quickly finding its place in the family weekly diet all year round. The sweet potato blends with herbs, spices and flavorings, producing delicious dishes of all types. From processed baby foods to the main dishes, casseroles, salads, breads and desserts, sweet potatoes add valuable, appetizing nutrients and color to any meal.
As a main dish or prepared as a dessert, the sweet potato is a nutritious and economical food. One baked sweet potato (3-1/2 ounce serving) provides over 8,800 International Unit of vitamin A, or about twice the recommended daily allowance, yet it contains only 141 calories, making it valuable for the weight watcher. This nutritious vegetable provides 42 percent of the Recommended Daily Allowance for vitamin C, 6 percent of the RDA for calcium, 10 percent of the RDA for iron, and 8 percent of the RDA for thiamine for healthy adults. It is low in sodium and is a good source of fiber and other important vitamins and minerals. A complex carbohydrate food source, it provides beta carotene which may be a factor in reducing the risk of certain cancers.
To purchase the most nutritious sweet potato, select potatoes with a deep orange color and sound, firm roots. Handle them carefully to prevent bruising and storing in a dry, unrefrigerated bin kept at 55-60 degrees is best. Do not refrigerate, because temperatures below 55 degrees will chill this tropical vegetable, giving it a hard core and an undesirable taste when cooked.
Wash cured sweet potatoes and bake or boil until slightly soft. If boiled, drain immediately. Thoroughly cool the baked or boiled sweet potatoes. Most sweet potato dishes freeze well. Wrap individual potatoes (skins left on) in freezer film or foil and place in plastic freezer bags and seal, label and freeze.
Save time and energy by making a sweet potato dish to serve and one to store in the freezer.
For more information, or to schedule a program locally about financial management, nutrition, health and wellness, parenting education, or Oklahoma Home and Community Education, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
