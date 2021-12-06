Locals and tourists gathered in downtown Tahlequah Saturday, Dec. 4, for a festive, family-friendly event: The Cookie Stroll on Main.
The annual event is hosted by the Tahlequah Main Street Association, to provide an economic boost while giving participants the opportunity the ultimate holiday experience.
Jamie Hale, TMSA director, said this was the third year for the event, and the idea came from another Main Street Association.
“[We] thought it would be a great event to add to our holiday festivities in Tahlequah,” said Hale. “TMSA strives to make each year better and better.”
The event sold out quickly, with all 125 boxes sold, and 15 participating local businesses. Participants purchased their tickets online, and then picked up their boxes and first cookie in Norris Park.
“There were no restrictions this year. However, there is a limited number of tickets every year,” said Hale.
Rachel Fore and her daughter, Billie, participate every year. It’s a day she knows she can set aside and get her Christmas shopping done.
“They also had all of the discounts associated with [Cookie Stroll on Main] and you get about a dozen [cookies] and the box is $20. Even economically, you’re not going to get those cookies for less than $2 each,” said Fore.
Not only does the stroll garner sales tax for the city, but it also draws in crowds from all over the state. Hale said there were participants from as far as Oklahoma City who returned this year, and stayed in a local bed and breakfast.
This was Locust Grove resident Tina Taylor’s first year to participate in the Cookie Stroll, and she and Nan Jones took advantage of the sales, food and attractions.
“I think it’s a great idea and I love this whole concept of it,” said Taylor. “We’re just having a ball, and we’ve had coffee."
Santa and Mrs. Claus were out and about, and even stopped for photos and asked the kids for their Christmas wish lists.
Marisa Hambleton and Mary Altaffer were walking by the intersection of West Delaware Street and South Muskogee Avenue when their sons spotted Santa.
“We did it a few years ago and we loved it, so of course, we had to do it again,” said Hambleton. “We love to get to go into the shops and see what kind of deals they have, because we’re all about saving money.”
Local businesses added activities for the kids, such as a “Make your own reindeer food” bar, and “Make 'n' Take” ornaments.
“My favorite part was seeing everyone walking down Main Street with boxes in hand,” said Jami Murphy, TMSA organization committee. “Seeing people come in from hours away for this event was also amazing. I had comments like ‘This reminds me of a Hallmark movie,’ too."
