Sweet treats keep customers coming back

Humans like to save the best for last, which is why they save a little room in their stomachs for something sweet at the end of a meal.
While mass-produced, factory-made delights have a place in some tummies, Cherokee County residents have a place in their hearts for homemade treats.
Vidalia's Cafe in downtown Tahlequah is known for many of its menu items, but the cafe's expertise in sweet treats just might take the cake. After all, it took the top spot for Best Dessert of Cherokee County 2020, voted for by Tahlequah Daily Press readers. Owner Michelle Naylor said the cafe is proud of its confections, especially the cheesecakes made by Chef Danny Perry.
"He is a great cheesecake maker," said Naylor. "We make our own brownies, our cookies, our cakes. Today, I made homemade banana pudding. We try to change it up daily, if we can, so it doesn't get boring. We have some consistent staples in there, too, like our turtle cheesecake, and we have our rockslide brownies around most of the time."
Vidalia's is a popular place for ordering holiday confections, but there is always something stocked in the dessert case for customers wanting a post-meal treat. Those with a weakness for chocolate should be warned, as the case pretty much always includes something that will fulfill their cocoa cravings.
When there are so many places to get good desserts, it might feel a little daunting for some to try whipping up a sweet delight themselves. Naylor said novice chefs should quit thinking about it so much, and just go for it.
"Desserts can be a little intimidating sometimes, but until you try it, you never know," she said. "Give it a try. Sometimes you can surprise yourself if you just give it a try."
Although she's only been in business for a few years, Nancy Bryan has already made a name for herself at Nancy's Homemade Pies and Cafe, as she was voted among the best in Cherokee County for dessert. Sitting on the same property as Tenkiller Lodge, which Bryan also manages, the cafe keeps a plethora of pies, cakes and more for sweet tooths. But they can disappear quickly.
"I spend lots of hours and time on it," said Bryan. "More than three-quarters of my sales is dessert. This past Friday, we sold completely out of nearly everything. I had two pieces of coconut pie left and a few pieces of pecan. There was nothing left in the pie case, so I had to start over and work late until that night to replenish it."
The pie case practically always includes coconut, pecan, and almond joy pie. But the list at Nancy's doesn't stop at pies. She will make a variety of sheet cakes, including chocolate, strawberry and lemon. She also enjoys making several different types of cobbler. Having gained a reputation among locals and out-of-town guests, it's clear Bryan's desserts are not the average grocery-store sweets.
"Everything I do is homemade," she said. "I do it all from recipes - some from my own recipes. I think that's one reason that makes mine special at our cafe."
Bryan has even donated her time to teaching people about pie making. She has recently shown some college students how to make her pie crust, and she has offered to show local school students a thing or two in the kitchen. The world needs pie, she said, and it's up to youth to carry on the trade.
"It's something that not a lot of people want to do anymore," she said. "So it's very important for them to learn it and it's a good trade. I would definitely encourage it."
Also a winner in the Desserts category for the annual contest was Morgan's Bakery, perhaps best known these days for its Tiger Cookies. That's been even more obvious since the pandemic hit.
"So when we first opened back up, it was really crazy," said Manager Jeremy Langston recently. "Our Tiger cookies are our most popular thing, and we've probably tripled our sales of Tiger cookies every day from what we had been doing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.