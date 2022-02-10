Love was in the air as local residents and tourists hit the pavement in downtown Thursday evening for a reimagined event, the Couples Night Out SweetheART walk.
Wines of Winter was an annual event hosted by the Tahlequah Main Street Association, and it was “reworked” to appeal to a larger audience.
“We changed the name and added chocolate, art, and a little flare,” said Jamie Hale, TMSA director. “We have had a huge outpouring of local artists, which is fantastic.”
There are three art galleries downtown – The Spider Gallery, Tahlequah Creates and Moonlight Factory – ad all participated in Couples Night Out.
“The NSU Drama Department is also hosting several faculty artists at the NSU Playhouse,” said Hale.
TMSA paired 20 additional artists with downtown businesses, and Hale said they were looking at roughly 40 local artists for one evening.
“I know I can say I was not prepared for the number of artists that came forward, wanting to join,” she said.
Local artist Chris Ray was at Meigs Jewelry for the evening, and he said it was a positive night for him.
“Being able to hear people’s honest feedback is worth a lot to me,” said Ray.
Cory and Carla Keele stopped by Meigs to look rings. with the help of Bridal Specialist Alyssa Hale. Carla said she and her husband had an “absolutely wonderful” time as they shopped locally.
“Especially as residents of the city of Tahlequah, knowing what downtown has to offer to the city was a wonderful experience,” said Carla. “Plus, giving couples something to do that is both fun and inclusive is excellent.”
The Keeles said they didn’t know there were so many talented local artists they could support in Tahlequah.
“Overall, it was an exquisitely divine night to have with Cory,” she said.
Linda and John Gorman, who have been married for 41 years, came in from Overland Park, Kansas. They stopped outside of Kimberly’s Prom bridal shop and were picking out which red dress in the window display she’d choose.
“We came here to go to the museums, and we were in there yesterday and were told about [this event],” said Linda.
John said the secret to their long marriage is that Linda is always right, and he would rather be happy than right.
Overall, there were over 22 participating local businesses, and each one offered several in-store discounts.
“We love to host these types of events to help give our businesses a boost during the slower retail months. This particular event also gives us the opportunity to highlight our service industry, education and financial institutions,” said Hale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.