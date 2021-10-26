Sweets, shopping, Santa to hit Main

The annual Cookie Stroll on Main is an ideal event for parents who love to shop, and for kids who love sweets.
Jamie Hale, director of Tahlequah Main Street Association, said they added the event in 2019 to entice the public to view downtown Christmas decorations, stop by local shops and eateries, and mail letters to Santa, while collecting a dozen cookies.
"TMSA was looking to add a unique family-friendly holiday event that would boost the holiday spirit of shoppers while giving our downtown businesses a boost as well," said Hale. "It was an all-around success and has quickly become a favorite event for many."
Participants purchase Cookie Stroll tickets online or at the TMSA office on North Muskogee Avenue. Boxes and the first cookie are picked up at Norris Park, the day of the event.
TMSA limited the number of boxes sold last year to meet COVID guidelines.
"There is a cap on tickets sold each year, so this year will be no different. We will be selling a total of 125 tickets," said Hale.
A large holiday mailbox will be set up so kids can use markers and paper to write and send letters to Santa. Last year, Century 21 Wright Real Estate set up a "selfie cam" in front of the large Christmas tree in the park. Photos were sent via text to those who provided their phone numbers.
Hale said they are planning to offer pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as more activities for the kids.
The event generates business in downtown Tahlequah, with about 15 local shops participating each year. About 1,200 cookies are ordered for the Stroll on Main, and Hale said those are split up by purchasing different ones from several businesses.
"We reach out to our downtown businesses, such as Vidalia's and Morgan's, for a portion of those, and then we reach out to local cookie bakers. This helps to give a variety of cookies in each box," she said.
You're invited
Tickets go on sale Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. online at www.tahlequahmainstreet.com. The Cookie Stroll on Main is slated for Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
