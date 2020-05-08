The Swimmer Cemetery Memorial Day dinner that was scheduled for May 16 has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
For more information, call Ella Clark, 918-906-7106, or Sherry Perry, 918-431-2572.
WAGONER [mdash] age 89. License Practical Nurse/Surgical Technician. Died Wednesday, April 15th, 2020 in Wagoner, OK. Memorial Services will be Friday, May 8th, 2020, at 11:00 AM at New Wine Fellowship Church in Tahlequah, OK.
HULBERT [mdash] age 49. Surgical Technician. Died Monday, April 27th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. He will be laid to rest at Ballou Cemetery in Locust Grove, OK.
FORT GIBSON [mdash] Dr. John Oglesbee, 80, gave his life for his patients on April 26, Services pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
