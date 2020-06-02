With Phase 3 of the reopening of Tahlequah underway, many businesses are opening their doors with certain restrictions. Some have continued operating from behind closed doors. That has many local residents looking for ways to occupy their time.
Among the essential businesses are those that care for swimming pools - like Tahlequah's Hearth and Pool. They provide the materials to make personal family pools safe and functioning, according to Mark Sweeney, co-owner of Hearth and Pool. He said that because of this, he has never really stopped working.
"Well, I never really closed," said Sweeney. "I opened the doors back up on May 25. We had been doing curbside since the beginning."
Hearth and Pool deals in more than just pool maintenance; it also provides fireplace inspections, installations and repair, along with many other things. Sweeney said that although he never felt like his business struggled during the lockdown, customers are no longer just buying the essential things; they have returned to purchase more luxury items for their pools and living rooms.
"My business has been fine pretty much all the way through," said Sweeney. "The only thing that has changed is that now that we're letting people come in, they're buying things like pool toys that were not essential during the lockdown. Before, people primarily wanted chlorine and chemicals."
Many debate whether owning their own pool is worth the expense and the time, as opposed to renting out a city pool or just visiting regularly. Kendra McIntyre, pool owner, believes owing her own in-ground slice of paradise is definitely worth the money and effort.
"We pay approximately $1,000 a year to maintain it," said McIntyre. "We have numerous pool parties and just basic relaxation. We even let our friends have pool parties for their kids and grandkids. If you compare what one trip or rental would be, it's well worth the money."
While the interior of his store may be open again, Sweeney and the rest of the staff have put in a few restrictions.
"We're trying to make it to where there are no more than two customers in at a time," said Sweeney. "We want people to wear masks, but that's voluntary, and if they're not comfortable coming in, they can still call ahead and pick up their items outside."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.