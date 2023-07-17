Preston Garner, of Lookeba, is a second year medical student at Oklahoma State University-College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah.
Garner had the opportunity to work under Dr. Thomas Schneider at the NEO Tahlequah Medical Group Primary Clinic. Garner was able to shadow and learn from Schneider over the course of two weeks from June 12-23. Both Garner and Schneider attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University and OSU-COM and got to connect over the course of the externship. Garner also got to take part in “Bow Tie Fridays,” a tradition of Schneider.
“This was an amazing learning opportunity for me. Getting to see the kindness and quality care that Dr. Schneider provides his patients helped shape what kind of physician I hope to be in the future,” said Garner.
Garner plans on returning to western Oklahoma and practicing family medicine.
