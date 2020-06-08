WEATHERFORD – A total of 861 students at Southwestern Oklahoma State University completed requirements for either associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees after the 2019 fall and 2020 spring semesters.
Listed area students have the opportunity to participate in the 2020 SWOSU graduation ceremonies.
Fort Gibson: Crystal Ann Thomas, Bachelor of Science in health information management; and Savannah Gray, Master of Education in sports management.
Locust Grove: Jamie Ruth Carney, Master of Education in educational administration,.
Stilwell: Terin Leann Fletcher Associate of Science in general studies.
Tahlequah: Machia Mclemore-Dick, Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; and Todd Alex Warren Bachelor of Music in music performance-orchestral.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.