WEATHERFORD - Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre have been announced for the 2019 fall semester.
Area residents named to the fall semester lists were: Lauren Jae Chastain, Stilwell; Kelsie Paige Longpine, Fort Gibson; Machia Nicole McLemore-Dick, Tahlequah; and Lacie Michelle Newman, Tahlequah.
An undergraduate student earning all A's in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President's Honor Roll. There were 670 students named to the President's Honor Roll during the fall semester.
There were 757 students on the Dean's Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a C.
