The story of Cherokee people wouldn’t be the same without Sequoyah, perhaps best known for his creation of his tribe's syllabary. His work and accomplishments are still celebrated today, and he's the focus of a new exhibit in the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah.
Running through Dec. 31, “Sequoyah: An American Icon” offers insight to the polymath’s historic achievements and celebrates the bicentennial of the Cherokee syllabary. It’s one of a series of exhibits Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism has planned for this year to honor Sequoyah and the Cherokee language.
A variety of artifacts and art work are included. Under transparent casing, visitors will find the biography of Sequoyah, written by George E. Foster and published in 1885; a bronze sculpture of Sequoyah and his daughter; a facsimile of his handwriting, created from the original document in the Gilcrease Museum, and more. Among other art, a replica of an original Sequoyah portrait hangs on one of the walls in the museum.
“It’s widely believed that Sequoyah only sat for one portrait during his life, and that would have been in 1828 while he was in Washington, D.C.,” said Krystan Moser, CN manager of cultural collections and exhibits. “Charles Bird King, who was a very well-known portrait artist at the time, actually painted this portrait of the Sequoyah. It hung in the Smithsonian for almost 40 years, but it was destroyed in a fire in 1865.”
The original copy of his portrait, done by Henry Inman, was done only two years after the original, and today hangs in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.
Another item in the exhibit is life-size reproduction of a painting of Sequoyah by Charles Banks Wilson, but with a little spin on it.
“The original portrait is like 7 feet tall,” said Moser. “So that’s really cool how that’s printed out. We’ve kind of cut Sequoyah out so he stands from the back of the portrait. So feel free to take a selfie with him; that’s kind of the intention there. You could be standing with Sequoyah.”
In one section of the exhibit is the legacy wall. It includes 10 quotes from people like Principal Chief John Ross; George Lowery, Sequoyah’s cousin; and modern-day historians, about the impact he had on the tribe.
“It shows how his legacy has withstood the test of time,” said Moser.
While Sequoyah was widely regarded as a prominent figure in Cherokee and American history, the syllabary he created was not immediately accepted. In fact, the story goes that he was charged with witchcraft when he first introducing the Cherokee language in written form.
“People didn’t understand what this was that he was introducing,” said Moser. “He and his daughter, Ahyokah, had to do a demonstration of how this worked and communicate with each other from separate rooms. Once the council was convinced it was actually communication, it was met with enthusiasm and very easy for people who already spoke Cherokee to learn, and literacy just exploded in Cherokee Nation.”
Those who travel to the W.W. Keeler Complex, or maybe the Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah, will likely spot some cultural elements and use of the syllabary. It can even be found on street signs throughout town.
CNCT also has an exhibit at the John Ross Museum that provides a closer look at how the tribe has invested in the preservation and promotion of the Cherokee language. "CWY 101: Cherokee Language Preservation in the Classroom" runs through Dec. 31, and honors the impact of Sequoyah’s historic literary achievement.
The exhibit examines Cherokee Nation’s efforts to reverse the decline in fluent speakers, such as the introduction of language courses as early as 1941 by former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief J.B. Milam. It also features a look at the present-day Cherokee Immersion School and the 2019 Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act, which provided an additional $16 million to support language preservation, the largest language investment in Cherokee Nation history.
Even those who are non-Native can spot the language when written down, and Moser said it’s a unique identifier that unifies Cherokees.
“It’s a common cultural element and language is so intrinsic to culture and history that it’s so important to preserve it orally and in its written form,” she said. “So it’s wonderful that we’ve been able to preserve it as long as we have, because there are a lot of tribes out there that haven’t had the ability to do what we’ve done.”
Check it out
Area residents can remain on the lookout for more programming and exhibits at the Cherokee Nation’s area museums celebrating the bicentennial of the Cherokee syllabary. All of museums are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Mask policies are still in place. For more information, go to visitcherokeenation.com.
