Symposium speaker details intricacies of sovereignty

Members of an audience were brought up to speed Friday on tribal sovereignty through research partnerships during the 49th annual Symposium on the American Indian at Northeastern State University.
Dannielle Branam, a research scientist for Choctaw Nation, addressed tribal sovereignty in the wake of the McGirt v. State of Oklahoma ruling, along with research protections and partnership procedures. Branam said wanted attendees to think about ancestors and how they ultimately employed various kinds of structures.
"They made decisions and they had processes in place for how they interacted with other groups, how they settled disputes, and just generally, there was a process even if it looked different between different tribes," said Branam. "There did not have to be a piece of paper that said 'constitution' for them to have the responsibilities that come with sovereignty."
She said sovereignty is an issue people are more aware of since the McGirt decision.
"Mr. McGirt was a citizen of the Seminole Nation and committed crimes. Nobody is at all in dispute about the crimes that were committed; he is guilty of those. They were committed on Muscogee (Creek) territory," said Branam.
The Supreme Court ruled Muscogee (Creek) Nation had never relinquished its "reservation," and that McGirt, a convicted child molester, should have been tried in federal, rather than state, court.
"What came down in the Supreme Courts ruling is that Mr. McGirt was correct in that the eastern half of Oklahoma still is Indian territory. It's reservations that were never disestablished by Congress," she said.
Tribal sovereignty isn't just about criminality and a determination of where court cases are heard, according to Branam.
"Tribal sovereignty is really that inherent authority tribes have always had. It didn't have to be recognized by the Supreme Court for tribes to have the responsibilities to their people," she said.
Branam then discussed the history that led to why there are regulations for protecting human participants in research trials or experiments.
"I don't know if anyone here is familiar with the Willowbrook hepatitis studies, but those were also a very well-known case at the time where the institute was for mentally disabled individuals," said Branam.
Those housed at the Willowbrook State School in New York were intentionally infected with hepatitis in an attempt to track development of the virus.
"As more came out about the institution itself, this has really held up as one of those examples in which the ethics of the situation were not considered the way they should have been as the research was conducted on this population," said Branam.
The Belmont Commission was tasked with developing guidelines to ensure medical research was conducted ethically.
"The Belmont report led to codifying those principals and its setup. [There's a] requirement for different institutions like hospitals, universities, anyplace that was really conducting research on human participants that they should have a committee that reviews those research proposals and give some kind of guidance, or approval," said Branam.
That started with the Department of Health and Human Services, since that was where federal dollars for medical research were spent. Most federal agencies eventually adopted the guidelines in the 1990s, and then the Office of Human Research Protection was created to give tools for various committees.
"One of the main things it did was having these [Institutional Review Boards] be set up and having local groups make decisions about what were the risks in their area," she said.
Choctaw Nation set up its IRB in 2004 and several tribes currently have IRBs. Tribes have sovereignty over their data, and anytime someone collects surveys, blood samples, etc., that is owned by the tribe.
"They can govern how it is even stored. Certainly they care about whether it's shared and they want to make sure when somebody enters in to a research relationship with them, that they have this kind of information," said Branam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.