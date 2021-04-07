Speakers will present on cultural appropriation, healing practices and more at Northeastern State University's 48th Symposium on the American Indian next week. The virtual event, April 12-17, is free to the public. This year's theme is "Visionaries of Indian Country."
Keynote speakers to present throughout the week include: Mark Trahant (Shoshone-Bannock), editor of Indian Country Today and board chair for Vision Maker Media; Dr. Adrienne Keene (Cherokee), assistant professor of American and Ethnic Studies at Brown University; Bryson Kainoa, founder of Hawaiian Language Worldwide and Kumu of H'lau 'lelo; Dr. Tami DeCoteau (Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara), Licensed Clinical Psychologist; and Dr. Darryl Tonemah (Kiowa/Comanche/Tuscarora), owner of Tonemah Consulting Group.
Tuesday, April 13, Trahant will give a presentation focused on how Native voices in literature and media will affect future generations, 3 to 3:50 p.m. As part of his presentation, "A Million Lines of Code: The Future of News and Jobs in Indian Country," Trahant will use experiences to address the need to enhance tribal sovereignty for the sustainability of the community and the role of journalism. Trahant is editor of Indian Country Today, does a weekly commentary for Native Voice One, and is on the board of directors for Vision Maker Media. The former president of the Native American Journalists Association has served as a professor at several universities.
On Wednesday, April 14, patrons can tune in to Keene's presentation, "The Strange Case of the Hipster Headdress: Reclaiming Indigenous Representations and Imaging Indigenous Futures," noon to 12:50 p.m. Keene will discuss her efforts to address cultural appropriation in mainstream media and society. She will reference her experiences in dismantling stereotypes. Keene is a Native scholar, writer and blogger who studies college access, transitions and persistence for American Indian, Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian Students. She is the creator and author of Native Appropriations, a blog discussing cultural appropriations and stereotypes of Native peoples in fashion, film, music and other forms of pop culture.
Also on April 14, DeCoteau will present "How Indigenous Practices Help Us Heal Ourselves and Our Communities from Trauma" from 4 to 4:50 p.m. DeCoteau will discuss the advances in neuroscience of trauma treatment that validate Indigenous healing practices and promote their use as viable and useful techniques for healing trauma. DeCoteau has worked in a variety of outpatient settings and with a diverse patient population, including veterans and Native Americans. She's received the American Psychological Foundation 2010 Early Career Award for providing culturally competent practice techniques for Native Americans and for developing training programs in rural, underserved areas.
From noon to 12:50 p.m., Thursday, April 15, Kainoa will present "Indigenous Innovative Leadership," where he will explore the meaning of Indigenous innovative leadership in the context of Hawaiian language revitalization, online learning, community building and cooking. Kainoa founded Hawaiian Language Worldwide, an organization based in New York City. He leads a free virtual Hawaiian language school, to foster Hawaiian language mastery among geographically dispersed Native Hawaiians, Hawaiian language speakers and learners to practice their Hawaiian language and cooking skills.
Starting at noon, Friday, April 16, Tonemah will present "Trauma: From Dealing to Healing," where he will explore how trauma affects the brain, body and behavior and how we are entering a season of dealing to healing. Tonemah has sat on numerous state and national boards addressing disparities in education and health care among the Native community. He has done extensive work in hospitals, clinics, universities, corporations and schools in the U.S. and Canada on trauma and its relationship to behavior and health.
Other events include the Miss Native American NSU Pageant, a film discussion, and virtual powwow. For a list of dates and times, visit www.nsuok.edu/symposium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.